Tuyển Cloud Engineer Panasonic Sales Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

D2C Operations & Admin Executive is a pivotal role in managing Panasonic's direct-to-consumer (D2C) online channel. You will be responsible for order processing, overseeing product listings, inventory management, customer service and any administrative duties required to ensure the smooth operation of the platform.

The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of eCommerce platforms, excellent organizational skills, and a passion for delivering an exceptional customer experience.

1. D2C E-commerce Orders Operation:

- Process customer orders in a timely manner and coordinate with sales and logistics for order fulfillment.

- Handle customer inquiries via chat / phone / email and work with other departments resolve issues related to orders, shipping, and product information.

2. D2C Platform management:

- Ensure product visibility, consistency, and accuracy by validating content, pricing, and categorization.

- Product content modification, landing page and campaign creation, product page creation.

- Investigate to troubleshoot technical issues and collaborate with technical teams to find solutions.

- Analyze sales data and customer feedback to identify trends and opportunities for improvement. Make reports.