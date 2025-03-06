Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Imp Marketing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu

Mức lương 9 - 12 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 146 Bis Nguyễn Văn Thủ, phường Đa Kao, Quận 1, TP.HCM, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 9 - 12 Triệu

Work closely with the Account team to deliver strategic content direction that aligns with client's objectives.

Develop content plans for marketing channels within a specified timeframe.

Understand users’ insights on social and community platforms to propose suitable content strategies for clients' marketing campaigns.

Create requested content (PR articles, Email Marketing, SEO, SERM, social posts, seeding, ETC.) across different communication channels (press, social networks, ETC.).

Collaborate closely with other departments within the company and external partners (e.g., journalists) to monitor the projects’ progress and quality.

Track content performance, analyze data, and suggest improvements for better engagement and conversion.

Stay updated on digital marketing trends, best practices, and emerging content formats to enhance content strategies.

Perform other related tasks as assigned.

Với Mức Lương 9 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, Journalism.

Good interpersonal and communication skills.

Strong creativity and ability to defend your creative ideas rigorously.

Excellent writing skills in both Vietnamese and English.

Ability to multitask and manage multiple projects at once.

Ability to organize tasks with reasonable and effective priorities.

Ability to work under pressure.

Sociable, amiable, humorous, receptive to feedback, and respectful of others.

1-2 years of experience in a similar position.

Good knowledge of social media and trend awareness.

Experience in producing content for digital marketing such as social media, email marketing, ETC.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Imp Marketing Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Work in a youthful, friendly, professional environment focused on personal development.

Enjoy benefits such as social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance.

Participate in yearly health check-ups and engaging team-building events.

Receive bonuses for longevity and holidays (e.g., Lunar New Year, International Women's Day, Mid-Autumn Festival, Vietnamese Women's Day).

Get year-end bonuses and holiday gifts for occasions such as Christmas, the company's birthday, and quarterly celebrations.

Take part in company-organized training courses and activities.

Join in sports activities like badminton, football, and more.

Working hours: 05 days/week (Monday – Friday)

Morning: 09:00 - 12:00

Afternoon: 13:30 – 18:00

Address: 146 Bis Nguyen Van Thu, Đa Kao Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Imp Marketing

