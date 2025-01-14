Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OPEN HEALTHCARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Role Overview

We are seeking a strategic and experienced Business Development Manager to lead our medical device product portfolio. This role will be pivotal in shaping and executing our product strategy, overseeing the development lifecycle, and ensuring regulatory compliance and clinical relevance. The Manager will work closely with cross-functional teams and external partners and sub-contractors.

Key Responsibilities

1. Develop and implement business growth strategies to expand market share.

2. Identify and pursue new business opportunities, partnerships, and revenue streams.

3. Oversee the product development lifecycle to ensure alignment with business strategy and market needs.

4. Conduct market research to analyze industry trends and competitor activities.

5. Build and maintain strong relationships with clients, partners, and stakeholders.

6. Negotiate and close high-value deals to drive sales and revenue growth.

7. Collaborate with internal teams (marketing, sales, operations) to align business strategies.

8. Develop proposals, presentations, and contracts for potential clients.

9. Monitor and evaluate business performance, adjusting strategies as needed.

10. Prepare reports on market trends, business development activities, and financial forecasts.