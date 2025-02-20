Tuyển Digital Marketing United Overseas Bank (Vietnam) Limited (UOB) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

About UOB

United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) is a leading bank in Asia with a global network of more than 500 branches and offices in 19 countries and territories in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. In Asia, we operate through our head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as branches and offices. Our history spans more than 80 years. Over this time, we have been guided by our values – Honorable, Enterprising, United and Committed. This means we always strive to do what is right, build for the future, work as one team and pursue long-term success. It is how we work, consistently, be it towards the company, our colleagues or our customers.

About Department

The Finance and Corporate Services function manages the financial and administrative needs of the Group to help achieve its business goals.

Responsibilities

• Financial performance analysis in support of performance review.

• Partner with the business in establishing both short and long term business plans/ budgets for the business, and shape the development and execution of business strategy.

• Drive business strategic cost management agenda ensuring cost targets are achieved and appropriate level of rigor is applied to achieve sustainable cost save targets.

• Tracking reports on KPI performance. Highlight key business opportunities and risks and recommend both tactical and strategic agendas and trade-offs to achieve overall financial and business objectives.