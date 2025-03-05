Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Solum Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 40 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Level 10, Cobi tower 2, 2 - 4 Street 08, Tan Phu Ward, Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu

Calculate for receivables, payables, and related expenses

Reconcile internal debts for payments on behalf of others, and remittances

Calculate salary for employee

Synthesize and classify accounting/HR documents

Perform administrative tasks: timekeeping, handle procedures related to social insurance, health insurance, labor contracts; keep records, documents, contracts...

Perform office administrative tasks (documentation, payment of electricity, water, internet, express delivery, etc.);

Make plans to search and propose to the board of directors information on goods, import goods, search for suppliers (domestic and foreign).

Resolve conflicts and problems arising related to goods and products during transportation.

Manage and store related documents and costs during import and export.

Make customs reports.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from College, University, major in Accounting

3+ year experience of working as Accouting team Leader

Good communication skills, honest, high sense of responsibility, able to withstand pressure & progress.

Dynamic, agile, eager to learn.

Ability to work independently and in a team

Foreign language: English

Tại Công ty TNHH Solum Vina Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Signed long term employment contract

Salary will be evaluated according to ability

Participate in welfare regimes: Social insurance

13th month bonus and holiday according to regulations

Promotion opportunities

Yearly increase salary ,...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Solum Vina

