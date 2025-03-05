Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Solum Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu

Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Solum Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Solum Vina
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/04/2025
Công ty TNHH Solum Vina

Kế toán tổng hợp

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại Công ty TNHH Solum Vina

Mức lương
20 - 40 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Level 10, Cobi tower 2, 2

- 4 Street 08, Tan Phu Ward, Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu

Calculate for receivables, payables, and related expenses
Reconcile internal debts for payments on behalf of others, and remittances
Calculate salary for employee
Synthesize and classify accounting/HR documents
Perform administrative tasks: timekeeping, handle procedures related to social insurance, health insurance, labor contracts; keep records, documents, contracts...
Perform office administrative tasks (documentation, payment of electricity, water, internet, express delivery, etc.);
Make plans to search and propose to the board of directors information on goods, import goods, search for suppliers (domestic and foreign).
Resolve conflicts and problems arising related to goods and products during transportation.
Manage and store related documents and costs during import and export.
Make customs reports.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from College, University, major in Accounting
3+ year experience of working as Accouting team Leader
Good communication skills, honest, high sense of responsibility, able to withstand pressure & progress.
Dynamic, agile, eager to learn.
Ability to work independently and in a team
Foreign language: English

Tại Công ty TNHH Solum Vina Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Signed long term employment contract
Salary will be evaluated according to ability
Participate in welfare regimes: Social insurance
13th month bonus and holiday according to regulations
Promotion opportunities
Yearly increase salary ,...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Solum Vina

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Solum Vina

Công ty TNHH Solum Vina

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô B3, KCN Bá Thiện 2, xã Bá Hiến, huyện Bình Xuyên, tỉnh Vĩnh Phúc

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

