Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Solum Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại Công ty TNHH Solum Vina
- Hồ Chí Minh: Level 10, Cobi tower 2, 2
- 4 Street 08, Tan Phu Ward, Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 7, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu
Calculate for receivables, payables, and related expenses
Reconcile internal debts for payments on behalf of others, and remittances
Calculate salary for employee
Synthesize and classify accounting/HR documents
Perform administrative tasks: timekeeping, handle procedures related to social insurance, health insurance, labor contracts; keep records, documents, contracts...
Perform office administrative tasks (documentation, payment of electricity, water, internet, express delivery, etc.);
Make plans to search and propose to the board of directors information on goods, import goods, search for suppliers (domestic and foreign).
Resolve conflicts and problems arising related to goods and products during transportation.
Manage and store related documents and costs during import and export.
Make customs reports.
Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
3+ year experience of working as Accouting team Leader
Good communication skills, honest, high sense of responsibility, able to withstand pressure & progress.
Dynamic, agile, eager to learn.
Ability to work independently and in a team
Foreign language: English
Tại Công ty TNHH Solum Vina Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary will be evaluated according to ability
Participate in welfare regimes: Social insurance
13th month bonus and holiday according to regulations
Promotion opportunities
Yearly increase salary ,...
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Solum Vina
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI