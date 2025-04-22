Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp AHAMOVE - Người vận chuyển của bạn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp AHAMOVE - Người vận chuyển của bạn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

AHAMOVE - Người vận chuyển của bạn
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/05/2025
AHAMOVE - Người vận chuyển của bạn

Kế toán tổng hợp

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại AHAMOVE - Người vận chuyển của bạn

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 7/28 Thành Thái, Phường 14, Quận 10, Quận 10

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Check - approve accounting vouchers from departments;
Making general entries to close accounting books;
Prepare financial statements and tax reports;
Prepare quarterly reports to submit the Group for Consolidation;
Working with tax agencies and auditing agencies;
Check - guide accounting entries, correct wrong entries for detailed accounting;
Make reports, control, monitor and be responsible for monthly/quarterly/yearly general accounting reports;
Check debt payment for suppliers;
Reconcile balances and transactions with related parties, resolve discrepancies and update payment/collection schedule;
Co-ordinate with HR to summary staff costs reports, analyze and recommendation room for improvement;
Other tasks assigned by the managers.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor\'s degree or equivalent in Accounting - Auditing or related field;
Minimum 03 years of experience in accounting-finance, tax;
Experience working on accounting software – Misa Amis;
Ability to work independently – under high pressure;
Ability to manage workflows and delegate tasks to team members;
Careful, honest, willing to learn;

Tại AHAMOVE - Người vận chuyển của bạn Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Social Insurance & PVI Health Insurance.
Annual health check at a reputable hospital.
Annual travel, team building, year-end party.
Annual Performance Bonus.
Excellent and competitive salary with 13th-month salary.
Startup environment, young, dynamic, work hard, play hard.
Working time: 5 days/week and flexible according to job positions.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AHAMOVE - Người vận chuyển của bạn

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

AHAMOVE - Người vận chuyển của bạn

AHAMOVE - Người vận chuyển của bạn

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 9, tòa nhà Mipec, 229 Tây Sơn, Đống Đa, Hà Nội Tòa nhà Rivera Park, 7/28, Thành Thái, Phường 14, Quận 10

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

