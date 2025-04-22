Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp AHAMOVE - Người vận chuyển của bạn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 7/28 Thành Thái, Phường 14, Quận 10, Quận 10

Kế toán tổng hợp

Check - approve accounting vouchers from departments;

Making general entries to close accounting books;

Prepare financial statements and tax reports;

Prepare quarterly reports to submit the Group for Consolidation;

Working with tax agencies and auditing agencies;

Check - guide accounting entries, correct wrong entries for detailed accounting;

Make reports, control, monitor and be responsible for monthly/quarterly/yearly general accounting reports;

Check debt payment for suppliers;

Reconcile balances and transactions with related parties, resolve discrepancies and update payment/collection schedule;

Co-ordinate with HR to summary staff costs reports, analyze and recommendation room for improvement;

Other tasks assigned by the managers.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Bachelor\'s degree or equivalent in Accounting - Auditing or related field;

Minimum 03 years of experience in accounting-finance, tax;

Experience working on accounting software – Misa Amis;

Ability to work independently – under high pressure;

Ability to manage workflows and delegate tasks to team members;

Careful, honest, willing to learn;

Tại AHAMOVE - Người vận chuyển của bạn Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Social Insurance & PVI Health Insurance.

Annual health check at a reputable hospital.

Annual travel, team building, year-end party.

Annual Performance Bonus.

Excellent and competitive salary with 13th-month salary.

Startup environment, young, dynamic, work hard, play hard.

Working time: 5 days/week and flexible according to job positions.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

