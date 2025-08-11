Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH LIÊN VẬN QUỐC TẾ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH LIÊN VẬN QUỐC TẾ
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/09/2025
Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIÊN VẬN QUỐC TẾ

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Floor 24, Pearl Plaza Tower, 561A Dien Bien Phu St., Ward 25, Binh Thanh Dist., HCM city.

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng

PURPOSE/ MỤC TIÊU
- Efficiently manage customs declaration, documentation, and clearance processes for import-export
shipments, ensure accurate tracking and client communication, and resolve issues promptly while
fulfilling tasks assigned by HOD.
PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTABILITIES/NHIỆM VỤ CHÍNH
- Prepare documents, declare customs declarations on VNACCS/VCIS software for import/export goods.
- Check documents, compare information with contracts, invoices, packing lists and related documents.
- Coordinate with customs agencies, shipping lines, ports, airports to complete customs clearance procedures.
- Monitor customs clearance progress, update declaration status to relevant departments.
- Handle issues arising during customs procedures (if any).
- Master policies, regulations, circulars related to import and export taxes, HS codes, C/O, specialized inspection licenses, etc.
- Perform other tasks as assigned by the HOD.
REPORTING AND SCOPE / PHẠM VI BÁO CÁO VÀ CÔNG VIỆC
- Report directly to Head of Logistics

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Quyền Lợi

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH LIÊN VẬN QUỐC TẾ

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 24, Pearl Plaza, số 561A Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP. Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

