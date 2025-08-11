Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH LIÊN VẬN QUỐC TẾ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

PURPOSE/ MỤC TIÊU

- Efficiently manage customs declaration, documentation, and clearance processes for import-export

shipments, ensure accurate tracking and client communication, and resolve issues promptly while

fulfilling tasks assigned by HOD.

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTABILITIES/NHIỆM VỤ CHÍNH

- Prepare documents, declare customs declarations on VNACCS/VCIS software for import/export goods.

- Check documents, compare information with contracts, invoices, packing lists and related documents.

- Coordinate with customs agencies, shipping lines, ports, airports to complete customs clearance procedures.

- Monitor customs clearance progress, update declaration status to relevant departments.

- Handle issues arising during customs procedures (if any).

- Master policies, regulations, circulars related to import and export taxes, HS codes, C/O, specialized inspection licenses, etc.

- Perform other tasks as assigned by the HOD.

REPORTING AND SCOPE / PHẠM VI BÁO CÁO VÀ CÔNG VIỆC

- Report directly to Head of Logistics