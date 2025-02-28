Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BBCINCORP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BBCINCORP
Mức lương
8 - 10 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 39
- 41, D4 Street, Him Lam, Tan Hung Ward, Quận 7, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu
Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Bachelor degree in English Linguistics, Economics, Banking, Business Administration, Business Laws, etc.
• Good to have working experience in related fields such as Sales Executive, Customer Service, Corporate Services, etc.
• Fluent in English.
• Highly effective teamwork spirit, time management, organizational, negotiation and problem-solving skills.
• Excellent knowledge of MS Office.
• Proactive attitude, hardworking, able to work both independently and within a team, able to multi-task.
• Having a basic knowledge of Economics, Finance, or International Banking is a big plus.
- Willing to learn continuously and to adapt to new conditions
'- Has the ability to creatively redesign one’s job; self-starter
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BBCINCORP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Flexible working time, 7 hrs/day, Mon - Friday.
Annual Leaves: 12 days + birthday leave + seniority leave.
Social insurance, Health insurance, and Unemployment insurance (Vietnamese Law).
Annual health check-up.
Private healthcare package (PVI) for employees for 1 year or more.
Salary review.
13th-month salary.
Bonus on National Holiday, Birthday + Year-end bonus based on performance and business results.
Internal training & career development opportunities, and external L&D budget sponsorship.
Team-building, Company trip, Christmas, Charity, Year End Party, Mid-autumn, etc.
A professional, dynamic, international working environment.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BBCINCORP
