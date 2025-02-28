Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BBCINCORP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BBCINCORP
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/03/2025
Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BBCINCORP

Mức lương
8 - 10 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 39

- 41, D4 Street, Him Lam, Tan Hung Ward, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu

Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor degree in English Linguistics, Economics, Banking, Business Administration, Business Laws, etc.
• Good to have working experience in related fields such as Sales Executive, Customer Service, Corporate Services, etc.
• Fluent in English.
• Highly effective teamwork spirit, time management, organizational, negotiation and problem-solving skills.
• Excellent knowledge of MS Office.
• Proactive attitude, hardworking, able to work both independently and within a team, able to multi-task.
• Having a basic knowledge of Economics, Finance, or International Banking is a big plus.
- Willing to learn continuously and to adapt to new conditions
'- Has the ability to creatively redesign one’s job; self-starter

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BBCINCORP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Flexible working time, 7 hrs/day, Mon - Friday.
Annual Leaves: 12 days + birthday leave + seniority leave.
Social insurance, Health insurance, and Unemployment insurance (Vietnamese Law).
Annual health check-up.
Private healthcare package (PVI) for employees for 1 year or more.
Salary review.
13th-month salary.
Bonus on National Holiday, Birthday + Year-end bonus based on performance and business results.
Internal training & career development opportunities, and external L&D budget sponsorship.
Team-building, Company trip, Christmas, Charity, Year End Party, Mid-autumn, etc.
A professional, dynamic, international working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BBCINCORP

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BBCINCORP

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BBCINCORP

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 39 - 41, Đường D4, Khu đô thị Him Lam, Phường Tân Hưng, Quận 7, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

