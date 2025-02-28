Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BBCINCORP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 10 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 39 - 41, D4 Street, Him Lam, Tan Hung Ward, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu

Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor degree in English Linguistics, Economics, Banking, Business Administration, Business Laws, etc.

• Good to have working experience in related fields such as Sales Executive, Customer Service, Corporate Services, etc.

• Fluent in English.

• Highly effective teamwork spirit, time management, organizational, negotiation and problem-solving skills.

• Excellent knowledge of MS Office.

• Proactive attitude, hardworking, able to work both independently and within a team, able to multi-task.

• Having a basic knowledge of Economics, Finance, or International Banking is a big plus.

- Willing to learn continuously and to adapt to new conditions

'- Has the ability to creatively redesign one’s job; self-starter

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BBCINCORP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Flexible working time, 7 hrs/day, Mon - Friday.

Annual Leaves: 12 days + birthday leave + seniority leave.

Social insurance, Health insurance, and Unemployment insurance (Vietnamese Law).

Annual health check-up.

Private healthcare package (PVI) for employees for 1 year or more.

Salary review.

13th-month salary.

Bonus on National Holiday, Birthday + Year-end bonus based on performance and business results.

Internal training & career development opportunities, and external L&D budget sponsorship.

Team-building, Company trip, Christmas, Charity, Year End Party, Mid-autumn, etc.

A professional, dynamic, international working environment.

