Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Deneast Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Reports To: Manufacturing and Maintenance Manager

Role: You will be on responsible for electric technician with the following tasks :

Duties will include and not be limited to:

• Responsible for follow up all systems GMP, HACCP, QCP, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 18001, ISO 22000 and standard Food Safety and request to change if any development/improvement

• Follow work instruction and process

• Do repairs to ensure machines running properly in quality standard and report in the shift duty

• Do planned maintenance and inspection machines/equipment to keep them in good conditions

• Coordinate work activities with operator /production shift leader in shift to ensure machines operating in standards of safety, quality and efficiency

• Do air leaking inspection as planned for energy saving

• Update machines history data, breakdown data, analysis system

• Feedback/report the situation of machine and equipment and suggest to revise preventive maintenance plan

• Check the quality of spare parts and feedback/report to Maintenance Engineer