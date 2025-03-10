Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Deneast Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Deneast Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Deneast Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/04/2025
Deneast Vietnam

Nhân viên kỹ thuật

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kỹ thuật Tại Deneast Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Số 7 VSIP II

- A, đường 31,KCN Việt Nam

- Singapore II

- A, TX. Tân Uyên, Bình Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kỹ thuật Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Reports To: Manufacturing and Maintenance Manager
Reports To
Job description for Electric Technician
Role: You will be on responsible for electric technician with the following tasks :
Role:
Duties will include and not be limited to:
Duties will include and not be limited to
• Responsible for follow up all systems GMP, HACCP, QCP, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 18001, ISO 22000 and standard Food Safety and request to change if any development/improvement
• Follow work instruction and process
• Do repairs to ensure machines running properly in quality standard and report in the shift duty
• Do planned maintenance and inspection machines/equipment to keep them in good conditions
• Coordinate work activities with operator /production shift leader in shift to ensure machines operating in standards of safety, quality and efficiency
• Do air leaking inspection as planned for energy saving
• Update machines history data, breakdown data, analysis system
• Feedback/report the situation of machine and equipment and suggest to revise preventive maintenance plan
• Check the quality of spare parts and feedback/report to Maintenance Engineer

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Deneast Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Deneast Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Deneast Vietnam

Deneast Vietnam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: VSIP II-A Industrial Park, Tan Uyen, Binh Duong province

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

