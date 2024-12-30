Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN QUOC HUONG WHOLESALE AND DISTRIBUTION INC. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Trường Thọ,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu

QH Distribution Vietnam is a member of QH Distribution Inc., established in San Diego, CA, with over 36 years of expertise in distribution, import, wholesale and logistics. Serving more than 40 countries, we connect suppliers with customers worldwide, offering tailored solutions and support through offices in California, Mexico, Vietnam and Malaysia.

What You’ll Be Doing:

Research & Planning: Having the ability to research & create a Marketing plan to sell our products on e-commerce channels both in Vietnam & internationally;

Platform Management: Efficiently set up and managed marketing assets on platforms such as Meta Ads Manager, TikTok Ads Manager, Shopee, Shopify, and so on;

Copywriting: Develop compelling marketing copy for ads, emails, websites, and social media platforms;

Campaign Implementation & Management: Implement planned marketing campaigns across various channels and ensure the campaign runs as planned;

Responsible for liaising with influencer agencies, working with KOL/ KOC, and monitoring influencer live streams and short video outcomes;

Working closely with the in-house graphic designer to ensure visual consistency on e-commerce channels;

Regularly review sales data, provide valuable suggestions through data analysis, and push the collaborative department to make improvements to improve shop sales;

Stay Updated: Keep abreast of the latest e-commerce trends, platforms, and marketing strategies;

Other tasks assigned by the leader.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Marketing or related field;

The successful candidate will be a knowledgeable and confident team member with 3-5 years of working experience in e-commerce marketing;

Proven experience planning and executing for online performance marketing across leading marketplace platforms.;

Fluent in English (IELTS 6.0 or higher);

Knowledge and understanding of e-commerce traffic acquisition logic;

Proficient in fine-tuning operation skills, experience in brand operation & Branding is a big plus;

Having an experience in Beauty & Cosmetic is a plus;

Strong internal and external communication and coordination skills, responsible, meticulous, stable character, and team player.

Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN QUOC HUONG WHOLESALE AND DISTRIBUTION INC. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 15.000.000 – 18.000.000 VND/month;

Flexible working - work from home;

Laptop to be provided;

Performance Review (2 times per year);

Annual health check, annual travel;

Year-end bonus;

Work in an international, collaborative, fair, and dynamic environment;

Working time: Monday to Friday, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM and 1:30 PM – 5:30 PM;

Office location: Thu Duc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN QUOC HUONG WHOLESALE AND DISTRIBUTION INC. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

