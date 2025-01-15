Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MAPLE LABS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MAPLE LABS
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
JOB DESCRIPTION:
Plan, manage, optimize & analyze various UA Channel to achieve KPI on revenue & profit
Analyze & optimize ASO on both iOS & Android platform
Be responsible for product monetization strategy
Collaborate with the product & creative team to produce high-quality ads (videos, banners, playable ads), test ad variations, and iterate based on performance data.
Co-ordinate with product owner & game designer to analyze in-app behavior to improve products retention & optimize monetization strategy
Regularly do market research for creative ideation and product improvement. Also, make sure to always stay informed about market trends, competitor activities, and emerging UA opportunities
Work closely with Ads Network’s (Google, Apple, Facebook, Tiktok, Applovin,...) representative to plan and optimize campaigns
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Solid experience working with all common users acquisition channels such as: Applovin, Mintegral, Unity, Google Ad, Apple Search Ad,... (Must have)
Having experience in Puzzle & Hypercasual games in any game studio is an advantage.
At least 01 year experience in team management
Have experience in working with related platforms: Firebase, MMP, BI Tool,...
Very familiar with player analysis, retention analysis, monetization models,...
Be data-driven and have good analytical thinking
Have a Can-do attitude & Growth mindset.
Have achievements in Mobile Game Users Acquisition in past working experience is a plus (Top category, high growth rate with positive ROAs,...)
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MAPLE LABS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary:
100% salary during probation
13th-month salary
Performance bonus
Salary review at least one time per year based on employee's performance and contribution
Social Health Unemployment Insurance
Premium health insurance
Annual health check-ups
Annual leave: 12-14 days
MacBook Pro is provided.
Friendly and fun/ Coffee, tea, snack bar everyday/ Company trip, team building, monthly party, etc.
Outing/team-building activities (company trip , soccer sport, running club,..);
Work with experienced & strong team;
Friendly, dynamic & flexible working environments
Year-End Recruitment - Interview Now, Onboard After Tet
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MAPLE LABS
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
