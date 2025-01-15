Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MAPLE LABS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - B0011 - B0012, Sarica Block B2, số 6 đường D9, P. An Lợi Đông,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Plan, manage, optimize & analyze various UA Channel to achieve KPI on revenue & profit

Analyze & optimize ASO on both iOS & Android platform

Be responsible for product monetization strategy

Collaborate with the product & creative team to produce high-quality ads (videos, banners, playable ads), test ad variations, and iterate based on performance data.

Co-ordinate with product owner & game designer to analyze in-app behavior to improve products retention & optimize monetization strategy

Regularly do market research for creative ideation and product improvement. Also, make sure to always stay informed about market trends, competitor activities, and emerging UA opportunities

Work closely with Ads Network’s (Google, Apple, Facebook, Tiktok, Applovin,...) representative to plan and optimize campaigns

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

> 03 years proven experience working in a mobile games industry (Must have)

Solid experience working with all common users acquisition channels such as: Applovin, Mintegral, Unity, Google Ad, Apple Search Ad,... (Must have)

Having experience in Puzzle & Hypercasual games in any game studio is an advantage.

At least 01 year experience in team management

Have experience in working with related platforms: Firebase, MMP, BI Tool,...

Very familiar with player analysis, retention analysis, monetization models,...

Be data-driven and have good analytical thinking

Have a Can-do attitude & Growth mindset.

Have achievements in Mobile Game Users Acquisition in past working experience is a plus (Top category, high growth rate with positive ROAs,...)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MAPLE LABS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why You'll Love Working Here:

Salary:

100% salary during probation

13th-month salary

Performance bonus

Salary review at least one time per year based on employee's performance and contribution

Social Health Unemployment Insurance

Premium health insurance

Annual health check-ups

Annual leave: 12-14 days

MacBook Pro is provided.

Friendly and fun/ Coffee, tea, snack bar everyday/ Company trip, team building, monthly party, etc.

Outing/team-building activities (company trip , soccer sport, running club,..);

Work with experienced & strong team;

Friendly, dynamic & flexible working environments

Year-End Recruitment - Interview Now, Onboard After Tet

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MAPLE LABS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin