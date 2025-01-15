Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MAPLE LABS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH MAPLE LABS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/02/2025
Nhân viên Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MAPLE LABS

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- B0011

- B0012, Sarica Block B2, số 6 đường D9, P. An Lợi Đông,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

JOB DESCRIPTION:
Plan, manage, optimize & analyze various UA Channel to achieve KPI on revenue & profit
Analyze & optimize ASO on both iOS & Android platform
Be responsible for product monetization strategy
Collaborate with the product & creative team to produce high-quality ads (videos, banners, playable ads), test ad variations, and iterate based on performance data.
Co-ordinate with product owner & game designer to analyze in-app behavior to improve products retention & optimize monetization strategy
Regularly do market research for creative ideation and product improvement. Also, make sure to always stay informed about market trends, competitor activities, and emerging UA opportunities
Work closely with Ads Network’s (Google, Apple, Facebook, Tiktok, Applovin,...) representative to plan and optimize campaigns

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

> 03 years proven experience working in a mobile games industry (Must have)
Solid experience working with all common users acquisition channels such as: Applovin, Mintegral, Unity, Google Ad, Apple Search Ad,... (Must have)
Having experience in Puzzle & Hypercasual games in any game studio is an advantage.
At least 01 year experience in team management
Have experience in working with related platforms: Firebase, MMP, BI Tool,...
Very familiar with player analysis, retention analysis, monetization models,...
Be data-driven and have good analytical thinking
Have a Can-do attitude & Growth mindset.
Have achievements in Mobile Game Users Acquisition in past working experience is a plus (Top category, high growth rate with positive ROAs,...)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MAPLE LABS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why You'll Love Working Here:
Salary:
100% salary during probation
13th-month salary
Performance bonus
Salary review at least one time per year based on employee's performance and contribution
Social Health Unemployment Insurance
Premium health insurance
Annual health check-ups
Annual leave: 12-14 days
MacBook Pro is provided.
Friendly and fun/ Coffee, tea, snack bar everyday/ Company trip, team building, monthly party, etc.
Outing/team-building activities (company trip , soccer sport, running club,..);
Work with experienced & strong team;
Friendly, dynamic & flexible working environments
Year-End Recruitment - Interview Now, Onboard After Tet

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MAPLE LABS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Căn số B-00.11 và B-00.12, tầng trệt, Chung cư lô C1 - số 6 đường D9, P.An Lợi Đông, TP. Thủ Đức, TP HCM, VN

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

