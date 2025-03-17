Tuyển Product Marketing Uoa Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 12 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Uoa Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: quận 7, Phú Mỹ Hưng
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 1 - 12 USD
The Community Manager is responsible for all Sales and Operational tasks within the Centre
Sales
Operational
Key responsibility:
• Inspire your team of associates, developing their skills to get the best from each team member
• Manage the day to day running of the centre, maintaining a clean, safe, welcoming and well-maintained environment
• Oversee administrative tasks, including managing leases, rental agreements, and invoicing processes
• Promote your centre to new customers and show them how flexible workspace could enhance their business
• Generate leads and proactive sales by executing against your promotional and networking events and activities
• Build relationships with potential business customers, brokers and partners to sell them our added-value services and products
• Maximize sales performance for your area and ensure KPIs are met and exceeded
• Negotiate contracts and successfully close deals to maximize profits
• Deliver exceptional customer service, ensuring tenant satisfaction and building long-term relationships
Với Mức Lương 1 - 12 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Uoa Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Uoa Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
