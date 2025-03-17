Tuyển Product Marketing Uoa Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 12 USD

The Community Manager is responsible for all Sales and Operational tasks within the Centre

Sales

Operational

Key responsibility:

• Inspire your team of associates, developing their skills to get the best from each team member

• Manage the day to day running of the centre, maintaining a clean, safe, welcoming and well-maintained environment

• Oversee administrative tasks, including managing leases, rental agreements, and invoicing processes

• Promote your centre to new customers and show them how flexible workspace could enhance their business

• Generate leads and proactive sales by executing against your promotional and networking events and activities

• Build relationships with potential business customers, brokers and partners to sell them our added-value services and products

• Maximize sales performance for your area and ensure KPIs are met and exceeded

• Negotiate contracts and successfully close deals to maximize profits

• Deliver exceptional customer service, ensuring tenant satisfaction and building long-term relationships