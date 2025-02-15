Tuyển Product Marketing Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/03/2025
Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hoàng Mai, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

2. Job Description
2.1. Implementing Business Expansion Strategies to International Markets
• Assist in planning and executing the opening of home appliance retail stores in international markets (Southeast Asia/Middle East/Americas).
• Collaborate closely with the headquarters and local Retail Managers to ensure synchronized and consistent strategy implementation from the corporation to each country.
2.2. Market Research and Opening New Retail Locations
• Market Research: Analyze consumer demand, competitors, and market trends in each country to propose appropriate strategies.
• Site Selection and Planning: Assess potential locations for retail stores and work with design and construction teams to ensure a consistent brand experience in terms of display and customer engagement.
2.3. Managing and Supporting Operations in Each Country
• Recruit and work with local Retail Managers to maintain operational standards, sales processes, and customer care as per corporate requirements.
• Monitor and evaluate store performance, suggesting improvements to achieve business objectives.
2.4. Developing Retail Channels and Driving Revenue Growth

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding

Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 7 - Hudland Tower - Số 6 Nguyễn Hữu Thọ - Hoàng Liệt - Hoàng Mai - Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

