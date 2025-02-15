Tuyển Product Marketing Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

2. Job Description

2.1. Implementing Business Expansion Strategies to International Markets

• Assist in planning and executing the opening of home appliance retail stores in international markets (Southeast Asia/Middle East/Americas).

• Collaborate closely with the headquarters and local Retail Managers to ensure synchronized and consistent strategy implementation from the corporation to each country.

2.2. Market Research and Opening New Retail Locations

• Market Research: Analyze consumer demand, competitors, and market trends in each country to propose appropriate strategies.

• Site Selection and Planning: Assess potential locations for retail stores and work with design and construction teams to ensure a consistent brand experience in terms of display and customer engagement.

2.3. Managing and Supporting Operations in Each Country

• Recruit and work with local Retail Managers to maintain operational standards, sales processes, and customer care as per corporate requirements.

• Monitor and evaluate store performance, suggesting improvements to achieve business objectives.

2.4. Developing Retail Channels and Driving Revenue Growth