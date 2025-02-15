Tuyển Product Marketing Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding
- Hà Nội: Hoàng Mai, Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
2. Job Description
2.1. Implementing Business Expansion Strategies to International Markets
• Assist in planning and executing the opening of home appliance retail stores in international markets (Southeast Asia/Middle East/Americas).
• Collaborate closely with the headquarters and local Retail Managers to ensure synchronized and consistent strategy implementation from the corporation to each country.
2.2. Market Research and Opening New Retail Locations
• Market Research: Analyze consumer demand, competitors, and market trends in each country to propose appropriate strategies.
• Site Selection and Planning: Assess potential locations for retail stores and work with design and construction teams to ensure a consistent brand experience in terms of display and customer engagement.
2.3. Managing and Supporting Operations in Each Country
• Recruit and work with local Retail Managers to maintain operational standards, sales processes, and customer care as per corporate requirements.
• Monitor and evaluate store performance, suggesting improvements to achieve business objectives.
2.4. Developing Retail Channels and Driving Revenue Growth
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
