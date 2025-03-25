Tuyển Product Marketing Perry Ellis International .inc - Vietnam Representative Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng phòng

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 3 tòa nhà Bluesky Office, số 01, đường Bạch Đằng, phường 02, quận Tân Bình, Th

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Lead a team of merchandising managers.

- Ensure seamless coordination with internal colleagues/overseas offices related to production and development process.

- Manage and lead associates within the division to ensure compliance with job responsibilities and objectives.

- Explore innovative products.

- Work within the division according to business objectives and strategies set down by the management.

- Participate in company operational meetings

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Diploma in textile/clothing or a University graduate in any discipline is highly pref

- Min. 15 years relevant workings experience in buying office, trading, or manufactory.

- Min. 15 years

- Proven experience in woven & knit fabric and garment knowledge, preferably in Golf Knits and Ladies’ Fashion Woven & Knits for Men’s and Ladies’ – fashion items, casual wear, sportswear..

- Excellent sourcing network for new potential suppliers.

- Mature, hardworking, and independent with good presentation skills and a strong sense of fashion trends. Detail-oriented, analytical, and able to work under pressure

Tại Perry Ellis International .inc - Vietnam Representative Office Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Perry Ellis International .inc - Vietnam Representative Office

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin