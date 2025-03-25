Tuyển Product Marketing Perry Ellis International .inc - Vietnam Representative Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Perry Ellis International .inc - Vietnam Representative Office
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 3 tòa nhà Bluesky Office, số 01, đường Bạch Đằng, phường 02, quận Tân Bình, Th
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Lead a team of merchandising managers.
- Ensure seamless coordination with internal colleagues/overseas offices related to production and development process.
- Manage and lead associates within the division to ensure compliance with job responsibilities and objectives.
- Explore innovative products.
- Work within the division according to business objectives and strategies set down by the management.
- Participate in company operational meetings
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Min. 15 years relevant workings experience in buying office, trading, or manufactory.
- Proven experience in woven & knit fabric and garment knowledge, preferably in Golf Knits and Ladies’ Fashion Woven & Knits for Men’s and Ladies’ – fashion items, casual wear, sportswear..
- Excellent sourcing network for new potential suppliers.
- Mature, hardworking, and independent with good presentation skills and a strong sense of fashion trends. Detail-oriented, analytical, and able to work under pressure
Tại Perry Ellis International .inc - Vietnam Representative Office Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Perry Ellis International .inc - Vietnam Representative Office
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
