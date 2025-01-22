Tuyển Sales Marketing Knauf Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Knauf stands for opportunity!

We know that opportunity looks different to each person, and we are proud that we see opportunity in everyone. As a vital member of the Knauf Group, Knauf Aquapanel invites you to embark on an exciting career journey within our Sales Team. We pride ourselves on having a values-led culture with a clear purpose of making tomorrow a home for all.

Founded in 2002, Knauf Aquapanel is a leading manufacturer of cement board systems. From humble beginnings, we have evolved into a global flagship brand, making our mark in over 60 countries.

We are all led by the same core values and believe in the powerful potential of large companies to have a positive impact on the world. At Aquapanel, we are committed to developing innovative building materials for various applications. Today, the premium AQUAPANEL® brand is the preferred choice of architects, specifiers, and fabricators, offering significant performance benefits for all building types.

CAN YOU SAY ‘YES’ TO THESE QUESTIONS?

- Do you treat your colleagues with respect?

- Do you always have the customer in mind?