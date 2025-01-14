Tuyển Sales Marketing Mizuho Bank, Ltd. - HCMC Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Mizuho Bank, Ltd. - HCMC Branch
- Hồ Chí Minh: 18/F Sunwah Tower, 115 Nguyen Hue Blvd., Ben Nghe Ward, D.1, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Monitor /handle daily operation relating to Import, Export and Guarantee transactions as Approver/Checker in this position.
(In details: Check/ Approve Import, Export and Guarantee transactions, handle investigating/tracing transactions, call-back confirmation, verify signatures, monitor on due transactions, discuss with customers via phone or email to make clear the transaction information...)
- Ensure compliance with internal procedure and external regulations.
- Communicate with relevant parties to solve issues.
- Be able to conduct training/sharing to related teams and customers.
- Proactively raise creative ideas to enhance daily operation.
- Support Department Head to supervise department's duties and ensure the smooth daily operation.
- Attend all related projects as assigned by Department Head.
- Other related tasked as assigned by Department Head.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- At least 10 years experience in Trade Finance and Guarantee field, same position is a plus.
- Be able to handle various type of Trade and Guarantee products.
Tại Mizuho Bank, Ltd. - HCMC Branch Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
