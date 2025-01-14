Tuyển Sales Marketing Mizuho Bank, Ltd. - HCMC Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Monitor /handle daily operation relating to Import, Export and Guarantee transactions as Approver/Checker in this position.

(In details: Check/ Approve Import, Export and Guarantee transactions, handle investigating/tracing transactions, call-back confirmation, verify signatures, monitor on due transactions, discuss with customers via phone or email to make clear the transaction information...)

- Ensure compliance with internal procedure and external regulations.

- Communicate with relevant parties to solve issues.

- Be able to conduct training/sharing to related teams and customers.

- Proactively raise creative ideas to enhance daily operation.

- Support Department Head to supervise department's duties and ensure the smooth daily operation.

- Attend all related projects as assigned by Department Head.

- Other related tasked as assigned by Department Head.