Tuyển Trưởng ca CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN HÒA BÌNH - HÒA BÌNH GALAXY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Trưởng nhóm

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Số 2 Thái Hà, Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng ca Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Create close working relationships with the Technical Team and other related departments.

Serves as a dynamic and energetic leader, while fostering teamwork, employee morale, motivation, and open communication.

Acts as a role model and coach while developing employees using a consistent, approachable demeanor and clearly articulating expectations.

Partners and Coordinates with other departments to ensure total guest satisfaction and efficient operations in a safe, friendly, comfortable environment, by well-trained, motivated employees.

Carry out duties effectively in accordance with the company Policies & Procedures and Departmental Performance Standards, Ensuring the E-Gaming Club’s principles and guidelines are always followed.

Identifying and recognizing high worth guests, and ensuring they are given the recognition deserving of their value.

Ensuring a safe and clean environment for the E-Gaming internal and external guests.

Observes activity within the e-gaming club gaming area and supervises any dishonest activities by attendants and/or patrons.

Assist in monitoring, maintaining, and controlling gaming stock level (prize, cashless cards, tickets, etc.)

Verifies and ensures payouts of large jackpots are handled accurately and timely.

Prepare the report which is related but not limited to daily shift report, gaming report, etc.

Builds rapport with premium guests, attends and handles any patron concern that cannot be resolved by subordinate employees.

Assisting in the training, disciplining, rewarding, evaluating performance in a fair and equitable manner.

Well understating the club marketing plans, membership program and promotion for guests timely and report back the feedback or any concern being raised.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3 years of management experience in a significant gaming establishment(s).

Extensive gaming system experience.

Knowledgeable on all kinds of Electronic Gaming machines.

Experience in the Vietnam gaming environment is an advantage.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office and electronic mail systems is required.

Proven motivational style.

Respect, and interest in learning more of different cultures.

Creativity, focus and efficiency.

Strong command of the English language , Korean/Mandarin speaking is an advantage.

High School Degree, College or University Degree in related fields preferred, from an accredited institution, and/ or equivalent work experience.

Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN HÒA BÌNH - HÒA BÌNH GALAXY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Negotiable salary

Lunch at the company, night shift allowance

Social insurance, full benefits according to the law, benefits according to the company

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN HÒA BÌNH - HÒA BÌNH GALAXY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin