Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Transmedic Healthcare Co., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Gain in-depth understanding of technologies and devices (training will be provided)

• Hold a credible dialogue audience ranging from surgeons to consultants and key decision-makers

• Ensure consistent sales growth through identifying business opportunities and developing strategic accounts

• To ensure that customers are provided with high quality care & attention throughout the sales & service process of medical technology procured

• To provide clinical support & trouble shooting of medical equipment to users

• Assist users to become familiarized with usage of the medical equipment.

• Organize and execute a wide range of on-site training activities and liaise with multidisciplinary teams

• Conduct training sessions; perform on-site and on-the-job training on the company’s products to health professionals in hospitals

• Monitor the progress of on-site training activities to ensure training objectives are being achieved;

• Attend exhibitions and relevant local/national/international meetings and to organize user groups and seminars when required to do so