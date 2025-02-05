Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Transmedic Healthcare Co., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Transmedic Healthcare Co., LTD
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Transmedic Healthcare Co., LTD

Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Tại Transmedic Healthcare Co., LTD

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 3, Tòa nhà Phượng Long, 506 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, P.4, Q.3, TP.HCM, VN

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Gain in-depth understanding of technologies and devices (training will be provided)
• Hold a credible dialogue audience ranging from surgeons to consultants and key decision-makers
• Ensure consistent sales growth through identifying business opportunities and developing strategic accounts
• To ensure that customers are provided with high quality care & attention throughout the sales & service process of medical technology procured
• To provide clinical support & trouble shooting of medical equipment to users
• Assist users to become familiarized with usage of the medical equipment.
• Organize and execute a wide range of on-site training activities and liaise with multidisciplinary teams
• Conduct training sessions; perform on-site and on-the-job training on the company’s products to health professionals in hospitals
• Monitor the progress of on-site training activities to ensure training objectives are being achieved;
• Attend exhibitions and relevant local/national/international meetings and to organize user groups and seminars when required to do so

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Degree in Nursing, Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Biomedical or Science

Tại Transmedic Healthcare Co., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Transmedic Healthcare Co., LTD

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Transmedic Healthcare Co., LTD

Transmedic Healthcare Co., LTD

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 3, tòa nhà Phượng Long, số 506 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường 4, Quận 3, Tp.HCM

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

