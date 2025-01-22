Tuyển Business Analyst Công Ty TNHH Fonterra Brands Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Business Analyst Công Ty TNHH Fonterra Brands Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Fonterra Brands Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Fonterra Brands Việt Nam

Business Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Công Ty TNHH Fonterra Brands Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: số 2 Hải Triều, P. Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Tp.HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Role purpose and responsibility:
Accelerate and improve data-driven tactical and strategic decision making by transforming raw data into actionable intelligence and making it available to decision makers on a timely basis through leveraging multiple business intelligence solutions.
Responsible for the data, reporting cycle for the business
• Build processes and tools to extract, transform, and organize data from multiple sources.
• Build, deploy, and manage centralized Data Warehouse and BI tools.
• Collect, integrate, and transform raw data into meaningful and useful information for business purposes
• Use BI and other software applications to develop data models, mine data, and analyze, represented by interactive and dynamic reports/dashboards
• Coordinate with departments, especially IT, to complete the construction of related processes and tools
Responsible for the Business Analysis for the business
• Have business insight to understand business requirements related to data & report, analyze and provide insights and recommendations as a result of data analysis
• Propose solutions and initiatives for the business team based on the data analyzed, including Internal Data and External Data
• Design and document business solutions that meet the needs of the business.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Fonterra Brands Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
According to Company benefits

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Fonterra Brands Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Fonterra Brands Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Fonterra Brands Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lầu 9, Tòa nhà Bitexco, số 2 Hải Triều, P. Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Tp.HCM

