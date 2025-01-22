Tuyển Business Analyst Công Ty TNHH Fonterra Brands Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Role purpose and responsibility:

Accelerate and improve data-driven tactical and strategic decision making by transforming raw data into actionable intelligence and making it available to decision makers on a timely basis through leveraging multiple business intelligence solutions.

Responsible for the data, reporting cycle for the business

• Build processes and tools to extract, transform, and organize data from multiple sources.

• Build, deploy, and manage centralized Data Warehouse and BI tools.

• Collect, integrate, and transform raw data into meaningful and useful information for business purposes

• Use BI and other software applications to develop data models, mine data, and analyze, represented by interactive and dynamic reports/dashboards

• Coordinate with departments, especially IT, to complete the construction of related processes and tools

Responsible for the Business Analysis for the business

• Have business insight to understand business requirements related to data & report, analyze and provide insights and recommendations as a result of data analysis

• Propose solutions and initiatives for the business team based on the data analyzed, including Internal Data and External Data

• Design and document business solutions that meet the needs of the business.