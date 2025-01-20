Tuyển Business Analyst Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Cần Giuộc, Ho Chi Minh City, Long An, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Research & analyze business challenges in data integration & management, traceability, and process optimization to identify opportunities to streamline operations and enhance efficiency.
- Define desired expected business value, together with business stakeholders, that not only solve the focused challenge but also ensure end-to-end seamless operation flow.
- Bridging the gap between users & technical team by translating business needs into clear and actionable development tasks to match the final delivery with targeted business deliverables.
- Planning the development activities, together with Technical Lead, & Project Coordinator, to shape the development direction & allocate areas of responsibility.
- Manage development process including user story mapping, acceptance criteria establishing, backlog prioritization, sprint planning, make sure functional & non-functional documents keep updated.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Business Analysis Skills:
- Requirements Analysis and Design: able to conduct discovery activities to understand complex business challenges and confirm business requirements, as well as maintain on-going collaboration loop with stakeholders throughout the development process.
Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Avery Dennison Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
