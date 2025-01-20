Tuyển Business Analyst Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Research & analyze business challenges in data integration & management, traceability, and process optimization to identify opportunities to streamline operations and enhance efficiency.

- Define desired expected business value, together with business stakeholders, that not only solve the focused challenge but also ensure end-to-end seamless operation flow.

- Bridging the gap between users & technical team by translating business needs into clear and actionable development tasks to match the final delivery with targeted business deliverables.

- Planning the development activities, together with Technical Lead, & Project Coordinator, to shape the development direction & allocate areas of responsibility.

- Manage development process including user story mapping, acceptance criteria establishing, backlog prioritization, sprint planning, make sure functional & non-functional documents keep updated.