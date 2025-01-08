Tuyển Cloud Engineer Cathay United Bank làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Cathay United Bank
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Unit: Debt Management Team (HCMC)
Purpose: Responsible for ensuring the branch’s effective management of debt collection related to Consumer Banking businesses
Convince customers by phone calls, text messages and APP notice to pay overdue loans according to the allocated amount. Complying with the call script in accordance with regulations.
Update call history, information on the system.
Plan to follow up the list of customers in order of priority to recover late loans.
Monitor customer's daily payment schedule.
Detect, examine and report special cases to management (fraud, ...).
Support and advise customers when required in accordance with their respective roles and responsibilities.
Assist to Supervisor to build materials: SOP, Script, …
Handle matters assigned by the supervisor.
Channel: Overseas Channel
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Cathay United Bank Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Cathay United Bank
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
