Tuyển Cloud Engineer Cathay United Bank làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Unit: Debt Management Team (HCMC)

Purpose: Responsible for ensuring the branch’s effective management of debt collection related to Consumer Banking businesses

 Convince customers by phone calls, text messages and APP notice to pay overdue loans according to the allocated amount. Complying with the call script in accordance with regulations.

 Update call history, information on the system.

 Plan to follow up the list of customers in order of priority to recover late loans.

 Monitor customer's daily payment schedule.

 Detect, examine and report special cases to management (fraud, ...).

 Support and advise customers when required in accordance with their respective roles and responsibilities.

 Assist to Supervisor to build materials: SOP, Script, …

 Handle matters assigned by the supervisor.

