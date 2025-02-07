Tuyển Cloud Engineer MOTUL VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Motul’s Most Promising Program is an initiative designed to identify and nurture high-potential undergraduates who demonstrate exceptional potential, align with Motul’s core values, and exhibit strong leadership. By blending mentorship, innovative training, and hands-on learning, the reflects our commitment to empowering talent and fostering a culture of excellence for the future.

For application, please leave your information below.

During 06 month internship: Exposure and study operational workflows in factory

_Work across different departments to gain insights into Motul’s core operations.

_Observe the full production cycle from raw material input to finished product output

_Study different production lines technology and workflows.

_Study key workflows in Production, Warehouse, Quality Assurance, Engineering, HSE, and Operational Excellence.

_Study and understand existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the factory

_Learn about process improvement initiatives like Kaizen, 5S, and Quality Control process

After internship graduation: Participate in projects improvement projects & Operational activities