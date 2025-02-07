Tuyển Cloud Engineer MOTUL VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại MOTUL VIETNAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Khu Công Nghiệp Hiệp Phước, Khu A, số 190 Đường Nguyễn Văn Tạo, Long Thới, Nhà Bè, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
The Motul’s Most Promising Program is an initiative designed to identify and nurture high-potential undergraduates who demonstrate exceptional potential, align with Motul’s core values, and exhibit strong leadership. By blending mentorship, innovative training, and hands-on learning, the reflects our commitment to empowering talent and fostering a culture of excellence for the future.
During 06 month internship: Exposure and study operational workflows in factory
_Work across different departments to gain insights into Motul’s core operations.
_Observe the full production cycle from raw material input to finished product output
_Study different production lines technology and workflows.
_Study key workflows in Production, Warehouse, Quality Assurance, Engineering, HSE, and Operational Excellence.
_Study and understand existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the factory
_Learn about process improvement initiatives like Kaizen, 5S, and Quality Control process
After internship graduation: Participate in projects improvement projects & Operational activities
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại MOTUL VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại MOTUL VIETNAM
