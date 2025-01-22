Tuyển Cloud Engineer DELIGHT CONNECTION VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Scope: We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Livestream Operations Lead to oversee and enhance our livestreaming initiatives. This role is critical in driving engagement, brand awareness, and sales through innovative livestream content. The ideal candidate will have a strategic mindset, strong leadership skills, and a deep understanding of livestreaming platforms and audience engagement

Scope:

Job Descriptions

● Develop & implement livetream strategies to drive engagement & sales

● Coordunate & manage the livestream schedule ensuring consistent & high quality content.

● Collaborate with marketing, product & consumer service teams to align livestream content with overall bussiness objectives

● Monitor & analyze livestream performance metrics, making adjustments to optimize ressults.

● Manage a team of livestream hosts, providing guidance & feedback to improve their performance