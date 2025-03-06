Tuyển Cloud Engineer Hoan Vu & Hoang Long Joint Operating Companies (Hlhvjocs’) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Purpose:

To perform production optimisation and develop reservoir management plan by integrating reservoir engineering with production activities, including reservoir performance analysis, well intervention activities, performing dynamic simulation modeling, and the implementation of field development planning strategies in.

Group Organisation Structure:

Subsurface Manager-Deputy Subsurface Manager-Senior Reservoir Production Engineer.

Key Responsibilities:

- Be an integral part of the team that formulates the reservoir management strategy for different fields and sub-blocks. Responsible for the collection of accurate production, pressure and other data to execute the reservoir management strategy.

- Formulate the production management strategy for all development wells. Responsible for execution of the strategy through liaison with Production Department.

- Develop procedures and plans for well monitoring, production analysis, well surveillance and production optimisation.

- Collaborate with well intervention team to identify any sub-optimal production wells and decide on appropriate action(s) to increase well productivity through well intervention activities.