Tuyển Digital Marketing JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại JobsGO Recruit
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Quận 1, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 30 - 40 Triệu
You will handle a wide range of web marketing tasks to support the success of our clients, including:
1. SEO Strategy Planning and Execution
- Keyword research, content creation, and performance analysis
2. Ad Management
- Setting up and managing campaigns for Google Ads, Facebook Ads, and TikTok Ads
- Performance measurement and improvement proposals
3. SNS Operations
- Content planning and posting
- Proposing and executing strategies to enhance engagement
4. Data Analysis
- Website and advertising performance analysis
- Data-driven improvement proposals
5. Client Interaction
- Regular meetings to report progress and make proposals
Với Mức Lương 30 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Edu: University
Language:Intermediate level of English
No. of experienced year: Over 3 years of experience managing ads for META, Google, and TikTok, including CPC/CPA analysis, tag setup, and pixel management
Tại JobsGO Recruit Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại JobsGO Recruit
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
