Tuyển Digital Marketing JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu

JobsGO Recruit
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/03/2025
JobsGO Recruit

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại JobsGO Recruit

Mức lương
30 - 40 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 30 - 40 Triệu

You will handle a wide range of web marketing tasks to support the success of our clients, including:
1. SEO Strategy Planning and Execution
- Keyword research, content creation, and performance analysis
2. Ad Management
- Setting up and managing campaigns for Google Ads, Facebook Ads, and TikTok Ads
- Performance measurement and improvement proposals
3. SNS Operations
- Content planning and posting
- Proposing and executing strategies to enhance engagement
4. Data Analysis
- Website and advertising performance analysis
- Data-driven improvement proposals
5. Client Interaction
- Regular meetings to report progress and make proposals

Với Mức Lương 30 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Age: 25～33
Edu: University
Language:Intermediate level of English
No. of experienced year: Over 3 years of experience managing ads for META, Google, and TikTok, including CPC/CPA analysis, tag setup, and pixel management

Tại JobsGO Recruit Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

■Salary: 30~40mil Gross

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại JobsGO Recruit

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

JobsGO Recruit

JobsGO Recruit

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 3 Tòa G1 Five Star Garden, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

