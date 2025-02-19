Tuyển Digital Marketing JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu

You will handle a wide range of web marketing tasks to support the success of our clients, including:

1. SEO Strategy Planning and Execution

- Keyword research, content creation, and performance analysis

2. Ad Management

- Setting up and managing campaigns for Google Ads, Facebook Ads, and TikTok Ads

- Performance measurement and improvement proposals

3. SNS Operations

- Content planning and posting

- Proposing and executing strategies to enhance engagement

4. Data Analysis

- Website and advertising performance analysis

- Data-driven improvement proposals

5. Client Interaction

- Regular meetings to report progress and make proposals