Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ & Thương mại Hà Thy làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Plan and oversee the creation of 3-5 engaging TikTok videos per week by collaborating with both internal and external production teams.

• Focus on content that drives sales and ad performance, ensuring that all videos are optimized to meet the brand's key objectives.

• Collaborate closely with the e-commerce team to ensure that the content aligns with sales campaigns, product launches, and promotional activities.

• Monitor the performance of video content, tracking KPIs such as engagement rates, click-through rates, sales conversions, and ad performance.

• Work with external production partners to maintain a consistent flow of high-quality content, ensuring deadlines and KPIs are met.

KPIs:

• Ads-driven performance (click-through rates, conversion rates, and ROI).

• Sales generated from TikTok video content.

• Engagement growth (likes, shares, comments) and follower increase.

• Alignment with campaign objectives and e-commerce sales targets.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Coordinate with internal and external production teams to ensure timely delivery of 3-5 TikTok videos daily.

• Plan and monitor video performance, focusing on KPIs such as ads driven from videos, direct sales impact, and audience engagement.

• Ensure all video content is aligned with overall brand and sales strategies, including seasonal campaigns and key product promotions.

• Provide reports on the performance of video content, including how videos contribute to overall ad spend ROI and sales.

Tại Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ & Thương mại Hà Thy Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng

13th salary

Chăm sóc sức khoẻ

Healthcare premium

Nghỉ phép có lương

14 days AL per year

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Dịch vụ & Thương mại Hà Thy

