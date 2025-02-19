Tuyển Digital Marketing Pepperl+Fuchs Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Role Purpose:

• Focus to drive a high performing EHS culture and behavior, promote best practices, conduct risk management, ensure EHS regulatory compliance with all governmental agencies, reduce or eliminate risk, continually improves EHS performance and reduce incidents.

• Ensure the compliance with both internal and regulatory Workplace Safety and Health requirements; as well as facilities related task might be needed.

• The incumbent should possess a collaborative work style, well organized, can effectively multi task, prioritize, and have a strong written and verbal communication skills.

• This role requires minimal direction on day to day duties and relies on overall objectives and general policy as guidelines to handle the function and duties.

Major Responsibilities:

• Develop Health & Safety strategies for the company in line with company vision and EHS policy maintaining the highest standards in providing a Safe, Secure, Reliable, Cost effective and conducive work environment.

• Acts as an EHS SME (Subject Matter Expert). Provides timely counsel and information to management in matters pertaining to EHS, compliance, performance and concerns.

• Lead EHS safety committee and conduct monthly workplace safety inspections.