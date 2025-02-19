Tuyển Digital Marketing IDP Education (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Digital Marketing IDP Education (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

IDP Education (Vietnam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/03/2025
IDP Education (Vietnam)

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại IDP Education (Vietnam)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 161 Hai Bà Trưng, Vo Thi Sau Ward, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Student Placement Country Business Development Manager (SP CBDM) is responsible to support the Student Placement Head of Sales and Operations in developing business plans & implement growth strategies for the achievement of the business goals for Student Placement (study abroad consulting) of IDP Vietnam. This role requires to build relationship with local institutions, develop and manage referral partner network, drive non-web leads and at the same time promote IDP student placement business in schools, universities, government departments, language schools, corporate companies & other relevant organizations across Vietnam.
Key responsibilities include:
• Business Planning to achieve business goals for student placement of IDP Vietnam
• Build relationship and manage key activities to promote student placement in universities, schools, English centers, etc
• Develop, manage and promote Overseas Study Tours
• Increasing the contribution of current referral partners and attracting new ones
• Identify opportunities and initiatives to expand market
• Events planning and execution to deliver non-web lead targets
• Customer service to partners

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại IDP Education (Vietnam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại IDP Education (Vietnam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

IDP Education (Vietnam)

IDP Education (Vietnam)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: GIC Tower, 36 Mac Dinh Chi, District 1, HCMC

