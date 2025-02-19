Tuyển Digital Marketing IDP Education (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Student Placement Country Business Development Manager (SP CBDM) is responsible to support the Student Placement Head of Sales and Operations in developing business plans & implement growth strategies for the achievement of the business goals for Student Placement (study abroad consulting) of IDP Vietnam. This role requires to build relationship with local institutions, develop and manage referral partner network, drive non-web leads and at the same time promote IDP student placement business in schools, universities, government departments, language schools, corporate companies & other relevant organizations across Vietnam.

Key responsibilities include:

• Business Planning to achieve business goals for student placement of IDP Vietnam

• Build relationship and manage key activities to promote student placement in universities, schools, English centers, etc

• Develop, manage and promote Overseas Study Tours

• Increasing the contribution of current referral partners and attracting new ones

• Identify opportunities and initiatives to expand market

• Events planning and execution to deliver non-web lead targets

• Customer service to partners