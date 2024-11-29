Tuyển Kế toán thuế Kurosawa Consulting Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Lầu 1B, 116 - 118 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường 06,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán thuế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Support the head of the accounting/tax service department to perform the following tasks:

- Prepare accounting/tax books for Vietnamese and Foreign clients

- Consult on tax and accounting issues in Vietnam for clients

- Work management: meeting with clients, planning, organizing service implementation

- Prepare financial statements/tax reports and send reports to clients

- Check and review financial statements / tax reports periodically for clients

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated in Accounting, Finance, Tax major

- Have good knowledge of Vietnamese accounting and tax system

- Experience in accounting / tax services at accounting service companies

- Able to guide subordinates to complete the tasks for clients under the guidance of superiors

- At least 3-4 years of experience in accounting/tax services

- Eager to learn

- Long-term working with the company

- English CV is preferred

Tại Kurosawa Consulting Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Have the opportunity to be trained in Japanese and trained in Japan

- Other benefits according to company policy

- Annual company trip

- Regular training

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Kurosawa Consulting Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin