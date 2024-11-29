Tuyển Kế toán thuế Kurosawa Consulting Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán thuế Tại Kurosawa Consulting Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Lầu 1B, 116
- 118 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường 06,Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán thuế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Support the head of the accounting/tax service department to perform the following tasks:
- Prepare accounting/tax books for Vietnamese and Foreign clients
- Consult on tax and accounting issues in Vietnam for clients
- Work management: meeting with clients, planning, organizing service implementation
- Prepare financial statements/tax reports and send reports to clients
- Check and review financial statements / tax reports periodically for clients
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Have good knowledge of Vietnamese accounting and tax system
- Experience in accounting / tax services at accounting service companies
- Able to guide subordinates to complete the tasks for clients under the guidance of superiors
- At least 3-4 years of experience in accounting/tax services
- Eager to learn
- Long-term working with the company
- English CV is preferred
Tại Kurosawa Consulting Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Other benefits according to company policy
- Annual company trip
- Regular training
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Kurosawa Consulting Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Tin tức liên quan
-
Cách Tính Thuế Thu Nhập Cá Nhân Đúng Luật
Đóng góp bởi: CEO Tony Vũ
-
6 cách Tra Cứu Mã Số Thuế Cá Nhân Chanh Chóng nhất
Đóng góp bởi: CEO Tony Vũ
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI