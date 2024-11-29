Tuyển Kế toán thuế Kurosawa Consulting Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Kurosawa Consulting Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 29/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
Kurosawa Consulting Vietnam

Kế toán thuế

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán thuế Tại Kurosawa Consulting Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Lầu 1B, 116

- 118 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường 06,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán thuế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Support the head of the accounting/tax service department to perform the following tasks:
- Prepare accounting/tax books for Vietnamese and Foreign clients
- Consult on tax and accounting issues in Vietnam for clients
- Work management: meeting with clients, planning, organizing service implementation
- Prepare financial statements/tax reports and send reports to clients
- Check and review financial statements / tax reports periodically for clients

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated in Accounting, Finance, Tax major
- Have good knowledge of Vietnamese accounting and tax system
- Experience in accounting / tax services at accounting service companies
- Able to guide subordinates to complete the tasks for clients under the guidance of superiors
- At least 3-4 years of experience in accounting/tax services
- Eager to learn
- Long-term working with the company
- English CV is preferred

Tại Kurosawa Consulting Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Have the opportunity to be trained in Japanese and trained in Japan
- Other benefits according to company policy
- Annual company trip
- Regular training

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Kurosawa Consulting Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Kurosawa Consulting Vietnam

Kurosawa Consulting Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lầu 1B, 116-118 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường 6, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

