Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Đồng Nai: - Bệnh viện Đồng Nai, 397 Ba Mươi Tháng Tư, Quyết Thắng, Thành phố Biên Hòa, Đồng Nai, Thành phố Biên Hòa

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp

1. Accounting and Financial Management

・ Oversee daily accounting tasks, such as recording receipts, addressing cash flow issues, and processing returns.

・ Ensure timely supplier payments and maintain positive relationships.

・ Prepare and analyze monthly profit and loss reports to track financial performance.

・ Perform quarterly financial closings, collaborating with accounting firms for submission and compliance.

2. Vendor and Supply Coordination

・ Coordinate with both local and international vendors for smooth and timely deliveries.

・ Order store supplies and resolve quality issues with suppliers when necessary.

3. Operational Support

・ Work with vendors to ensure timely store repairs and maintenance.

・ Assist in the opening of new stores, collaborating with suppliers and departments to ensure successful launches.

4. Administrative Support

・ Support operational and administrative tasks to ensure smooth daily operations across all stores.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Gender：Any

Age：25~ 30 years old

Education level：University

No. of experienced year：2-3 years of experience in accounting

Must

・Japanese speaking, JLPT N3

・Business English

・2-3 years of experience in accounting.

・Practical experience in administrative coordination, or related fields.

・Strong analytical and organizational skills with attention to detail.

・Proficiency in financial reporting and accounting software.

・Excellent communication skills for working with vendors and internal teams.

Quyền Lợi Được Hưởng

・Overseas training in Singapore

・Full social insurances

・Overtime pay (if have)

・Parking fee

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

