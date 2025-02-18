Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Kế toán tổng hợp

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Mức lương
20 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai:

- Bệnh viện Đồng Nai, 397 Ba Mươi Tháng Tư, Quyết Thắng, Thành phố Biên Hòa, Đồng Nai, Thành phố Biên Hòa

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

1. Accounting and Financial Management
・ Oversee daily accounting tasks, such as recording receipts, addressing cash flow issues, and processing returns.
・ Ensure timely supplier payments and maintain positive relationships.
・ Prepare and analyze monthly profit and loss reports to track financial performance.
・ Perform quarterly financial closings, collaborating with accounting firms for submission and compliance.
2. Vendor and Supply Coordination
・ Coordinate with both local and international vendors for smooth and timely deliveries.
・ Order store supplies and resolve quality issues with suppliers when necessary.
3. Operational Support
・ Work with vendors to ensure timely store repairs and maintenance.
・ Assist in the opening of new stores, collaborating with suppliers and departments to ensure successful launches.
4. Administrative Support
・ Support operational and administrative tasks to ensure smooth daily operations across all stores.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Gender：Any
Age：25~ 30 years old
Education level：University
No. of experienced year：2-3 years of experience in accounting
Must
・Japanese speaking, JLPT N3
・Business English
・2-3 years of experience in accounting.
・Practical experience in administrative coordination, or related fields.
・Strong analytical and organizational skills with attention to detail.
・Proficiency in financial reporting and accounting software.
・Excellent communication skills for working with vendors and internal teams.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

・Overseas training in Singapore
・Full social insurances
・Overtime pay (if have)
・Parking fee

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 57 Nguyễn Văn Giai, Đa Kao, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

