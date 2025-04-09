Tuyển Video Editor Công ty TNHH Nisai Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

Responsibilities

Video Editing & Production

• Edit and produce engaging videos for marketing, educational content, and internal use.

• Add effects, transitions, graphics, and subtitles to enhance video quality and storytelling.

• Optimize videos for different platforms, including social media (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok), website, and presentations.

• Maintain brand consistency across all visual content, ensuring alignment with the company’s branding guidelines.

• Manage and organize video assets, ensuring efficient storage and easy retrieval.

• Keep up with the latest trends in video editing, animation, and digital storytelling.

• Perform other translating tasks for video products (e.g., video subtitles from English to Vietnamese and vice versa).

Content & Event Support

• Collaborate with the marketing and design teams to develop visual storytelling strategies.

• Provide video content insights based on audience engagement metrics.

• Support team in online/offline webinars, educational fairs, seminars, conferences, meetings, and training events.

• Capture and edit videos/photos during company events, workshops, and webinars.