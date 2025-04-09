Tuyển Video Editor Công ty TNHH Nisai Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Video Editor Tại Công ty TNHH Nisai Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 142 Hoa Lan, Ward 2, Phu Nhuan District, Ho Chi Minh city.
Mô Tả Công Việc Video Editor Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu
Responsibilities
Video Editing & Production
• Edit and produce engaging videos for marketing, educational content, and internal use.
• Add effects, transitions, graphics, and subtitles to enhance video quality and storytelling.
• Optimize videos for different platforms, including social media (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok), website, and presentations.
• Maintain brand consistency across all visual content, ensuring alignment with the company’s branding guidelines.
• Manage and organize video assets, ensuring efficient storage and easy retrieval.
• Keep up with the latest trends in video editing, animation, and digital storytelling.
• Perform other translating tasks for video products (e.g., video subtitles from English to Vietnamese and vice versa).
Content & Event Support
• Collaborate with the marketing and design teams to develop visual storytelling strategies.
• Provide video content insights based on audience engagement metrics.
• Support team in online/offline webinars, educational fairs, seminars, conferences, meetings, and training events.
• Capture and edit videos/photos during company events, workshops, and webinars.
Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty TNHH Nisai Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Nisai Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
