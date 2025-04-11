Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ EVERYMATCH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ EVERYMATCH
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/05/2025
Video Editor

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Video Editor Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ EVERYMATCH

Mức lương
20 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Video Editor Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

We\'re a Singapore-based startup, specializing in recruiting tech talents and domain experts for global corporations, rising startups, and top AI labs.
We work with top corporations in SEA, startup decacorn invested by Softbank, million-user startups, and many other exclusive partners.
StoryCo is redefining how stories are brought to life, giving creators (like video editors and animators) the power to rapidly produce stunning motion comics and immersive videos.
StoryCo
StoryCo’s founding team have roots in Hollywood, working with international stars like Tyler the Creator, Kim Kardashian, Los Angeles Lakers, Ellen Degeneres and more.
Tyler the Creator, Kim Kardashian, Los Angeles Lakers, Ellen Degeneres
Founded by entertainment and tech veterans from Lionsgate, RealPage, GOLF MEDIA (Tyler, the Creator’s production company), Sugar23 (founded by Academy Award-winning manager-producer Michael Sugar), with total $6M fund raised, backed by top VCs (Patron, Collab + Currency) and leading industry angels (Lee Sung Jin - 2023 Emmy-winning writer, Lloyd Braun - Former Chairman of ABC & Endeavor, Matt Rice - Head of Television at UTA), StoryCo is poised to be the next big wave in interactive, multimedia storytelling.
Lionsgate, RealPage, GOLF MEDIA
Sugar23
$6M fund raised
(Patron, Collab + Currency)
Lee Sung Jin
, Lloyd Braun
Matt Rice
Create engaging 30-60 second trailers for stories with provided art, incorporating transitions, SFX and motion design where necessary.
Create animated video clips from still images to support the adaptation of webcomics into videos on StoryCo.
Develop lightly-animated opening credit sequences to play at the beginning of each episode.
Deliver final polished version of multimedia comic episodes (3-7 minutes), incorporating motion graphics, transitions and animation where necessary.
Maintain consistency in visual style within each story world being created in.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment between motion-graphic elements and how it fits in overall narrative/creative vision for multimedia transformation.
Assist in developing efficient workflows for animation creation to improve the overall multimedia production process.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Strong visual storytelling instincts with a keen eye for detail, composition, and pacing in animated content.
Ability to conceptualize how still images can be transformed into engaging video content.
Passion for visual storytelling mediums such as animation, manga/webcomics, or graphic content.
Proficiency in industry-standard software (Adobe After Effects, Premiere Pro, Photoshop, Inshot/Capcut, Runway etc.) for creating high-quality animated and motion-graphic content.
Familiarity with motion design and animation techniques and the creation of 2D/3D effects to enhance story content.
Ability to quickly learn and adapt to new creative tools and platforms to enhance creative content.
Experience working with cross-functional teams (engineering, product, and creative) to align editing work with broader video-creation efforts.
Excellent communication skills and a collaborative attitude to thrive in a team-oriented environment.
Able to manage multiple animation projects simultaneously (across different web comic series’) while maintaining high standards of quality.
Strong organizational skills with a focus on meeting deadlines in a fast-paced environment.
A proactive, problem-solving mindset with the ability to take ownership of video projects and see them through to completion.
Comfortable with receiving and incorporating feedback to refine and improve animated content.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ EVERYMATCH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Compensation & bonuses: Highly competitive salary package and opportunities for bonuses for meeting monthly goals.
Compensation & bonuses:
Rapid career progression: Team members are trained with opportunities to grow into team leaders in 6-12 months.
Rapid career progression:
Dynamic, fast-paced and creative work environment: StoryCo is a startup in the creative space — we move fast, while entrusting team with freedom to do their best work.
Dynamic, fast-paced and creative work environment:
Work with a global team of seasoned art/entertainment professionals: StoryCo’s founding team members have roots in Hollywood, working with international stars like Tyler the Creator, Kim Kardashian, Los Angeles Lakers, Ellen Degeneres and more. By joining our team, you have the chance to learn directly from them, as well as work with outstanding Vietnamese talent.
Work with a global team of seasoned art/entertainment professionals:
Pioneering technology: Opportunity to be the first to work with breakthrough storytelling technology, becoming a pioneer in video/motion comics globally.
Pioneering technology:

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ EVERYMATCH

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số nhà 14, Phố Cửu Việt, Khu đô thị 31Ha Trâu Quỳ, Thị Trấn Trâu Quỳ, Huyện Gia Lâm, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

