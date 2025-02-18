Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: TP Vinh, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1.Product Development (Product Owner / Business Analyst)

Participate in market research and analysis, buyer portraits to orient, propose new features and improve product development.

Collect and analyze customer requirements (internal/external), convert into descriptive documents (user stories, business requirements) and manage backlog.

Coordinate closely with the development team (Dev, QA, Designer) to ensure product progress and quality.

Manage and prioritize items (Backlog) based on business value and product strategy.

Monitor and report product development progress and results to stakeholders.

Perform other tasks assigned by management.

2. Support the Sales Department

Coordinate with the Sales Department in preparing and updating product-related documents.

Join the Sales Team to present products to customers, capture feedback to propose timely improvements.

Disseminate product information and new features to the Sales team, ensuring they have sufficient knowledge to advise customers.

3. Document management and internal communication

Participate in building and standardizing product documentation systems and internal processes.

Produce reports and timely updates to the management on product and market status.

Coordinate with departments (Marketing, Engineering, Customer Care, etc.) in product deployment.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information systems, business administration, management information system (MIS) or related field

2+ years working experience as a product owner/ business analyst

Knowledge of Agile methodologies

Understanding of business value around feature/functions

Understanding of basic software design concepts and user interface controls

Experience with task management, agile development, and collaboration tools (Jira, Confluence, G-Suite, Figma, etc.,)

Good English communication

Outstanding communication, presentation, and leadership skills

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong presentation skills

Agile project management related certifications preferred

Proficient writing skill of Scope of Work preferred

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary, suitable for working capacity

Review performance twice a year ( In working process, Candidate can be reviewed continuously before the term if the job is successfully completed)

Working hours: HN, Vinh: 8:30 - 17:30, HCM: 9:00 - 18:00, 5 days/ week.

Enjoying good remuneration of company when becoming an employee: social insurance, PTI insurance , annual company trip,…

13th salary, End Year bonus,…

Recognition and rewards based on your performance

High promotion opportunity

Good career path development

Creative, modern and open working place

Continuous and professional training to fully develop your potential

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin