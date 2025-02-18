Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM B&K
- Hà Nội: TP Vinh, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst
1.Product Development (Product Owner / Business Analyst)
Participate in market research and analysis, buyer portraits to orient, propose new features and improve product development.
Collect and analyze customer requirements (internal/external), convert into descriptive documents (user stories, business requirements) and manage backlog.
Coordinate closely with the development team (Dev, QA, Designer) to ensure product progress and quality.
Manage and prioritize items (Backlog) based on business value and product strategy.
Monitor and report product development progress and results to stakeholders.
Perform other tasks assigned by management.
2. Support the Sales Department
Coordinate with the Sales Department in preparing and updating product-related documents.
Join the Sales Team to present products to customers, capture feedback to propose timely improvements.
Disseminate product information and new features to the Sales team, ensuring they have sufficient knowledge to advise customers.
3. Document management and internal communication
Participate in building and standardizing product documentation systems and internal processes.
Produce reports and timely updates to the management on product and market status.
Coordinate with departments (Marketing, Engineering, Customer Care, etc.) in product deployment.
Yêu Cầu Công Việc
2+ years working experience as a product owner/ business analyst
Knowledge of Agile methodologies
Understanding of business value around feature/functions
Understanding of basic software design concepts and user interface controls
Experience with task management, agile development, and collaboration tools (Jira, Confluence, G-Suite, Figma, etc.,)
Good English communication
Outstanding communication, presentation, and leadership skills
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Strong presentation skills
Agile project management related certifications preferred
Proficient writing skill of Scope of Work preferred
Quyền Lợi
Review performance twice a year ( In working process, Candidate can be reviewed continuously before the term if the job is successfully completed)
Working hours: HN, Vinh: 8:30 - 17:30, HCM: 9:00 - 18:00, 5 days/ week.
Enjoying good remuneration of company when becoming an employee: social insurance, PTI insurance , annual company trip,…
13th salary, End Year bonus,…
Recognition and rewards based on your performance
High promotion opportunity
Good career path development
Creative, modern and open working place
Continuous and professional training to fully develop your potential
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển
