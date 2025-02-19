Tuyển Digital Marketing Igus Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Igus Vietnam Company Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Digital marketing
• Boost online traffic, web shop revenue, and web leads for our product line
• Plan and implement Digital Marketing initiatives of the company
• Assist in the analysis of marketing data such as campaign results, conversion rates, and traffic to help shape future profitable marketing strategies
• Actively engaging and improvising SEO optimization, PPC (pay-per-click), Meta Ads, and other digital marketing tools to meet targets.
• Monitor, measure, and track all relevant digital platforms’ performance (e.g. Piwik and google ads) to ensure effectiveness of the tool used to meet the marketing objectives.
Social Media marketing
• Ensure our brand message is consistently awesome.
• Manage and execute quality & innovative all social media platform content to promote business unuit and drive to get more online sales
• Work with global digital team and regional team to ensure smooth execution of marketing campaigns.
• Creating and managing marketing campaigns across various channels like social media, email
Administration Executive
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Igus Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Igus Vietnam Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
