Tuyển Digital Marketing Igus Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Digital marketing

• Boost online traffic, web shop revenue, and web leads for our product line

• Plan and implement Digital Marketing initiatives of the company

• Assist in the analysis of marketing data such as campaign results, conversion rates, and traffic to help shape future profitable marketing strategies

• Actively engaging and improvising SEO optimization, PPC (pay-per-click), Meta Ads, and other digital marketing tools to meet targets.

• Monitor, measure, and track all relevant digital platforms’ performance (e.g. Piwik and google ads) to ensure effectiveness of the tool used to meet the marketing objectives.

Social Media marketing

• Ensure our brand message is consistently awesome.

• Manage and execute quality & innovative all social media platform content to promote business unuit and drive to get more online sales

• Work with global digital team and regional team to ensure smooth execution of marketing campaigns.

• Creating and managing marketing campaigns across various channels like social media, email

Administration Executive