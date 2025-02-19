Tuyển Digital Marketing Igus Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Igus Vietnam Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/03/2025
Igus Vietnam Company Limited

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Igus Vietnam Company Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Digital marketing
• Boost online traffic, web shop revenue, and web leads for our product line
• Plan and implement Digital Marketing initiatives of the company
• Assist in the analysis of marketing data such as campaign results, conversion rates, and traffic to help shape future profitable marketing strategies
• Actively engaging and improvising SEO optimization, PPC (pay-per-click), Meta Ads, and other digital marketing tools to meet targets.
• Monitor, measure, and track all relevant digital platforms’ performance (e.g. Piwik and google ads) to ensure effectiveness of the tool used to meet the marketing objectives.
Social Media marketing
• Ensure our brand message is consistently awesome.
• Manage and execute quality & innovative all social media platform content to promote business unuit and drive to get more online sales
• Work with global digital team and regional team to ensure smooth execution of marketing campaigns.
• Creating and managing marketing campaigns across various channels like social media, email
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Igus Vietnam Company Limited

Igus Vietnam Company Limited

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Standard Factory B, Tan Thuan EPZ, Tan Thuan Dong Ward, Dist 7, HCMC

