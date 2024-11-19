Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CHƯNG CẤT QUẬN 9 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Introduction Junior Account Position

District 9 Distilling Company is Southeast Asia’s largest premium gin distiller. It is the home of Saigon Baigur Gin, which is sold in more than 50 countries around the world. The distillery is run by a young and dynamic team with a passion for producing top quality Vietnamese spirits. The company is growing fast and will launch several more products soon.

Job Summary:

Key Responsibilities:

Cash Management:

Monitor cash flow and ensure accurate recording of cash transactions.

Reconcile cash balances daily and report discrepancies.

Manage cash collections, payments, and bank reconciliations.

Purchase and Accounts Payable (AP):

Verify purchase orders, invoices, and receipts for accuracy.

Process vendor payments, ensuring compliance with company policies and payment schedules.

Reconcile supplier statements and resolve discrepancies promptly.

Sales and Accounts Receivable (AR):

Record sales transactions accurately and prepare invoices for clients.

Monitor accounts receivable aging and follow up on overdue payments.

Coordinate with sales and customer service teams to resolve billing issues.

Inventory Management:

Oversee inventory accounting, including regular reconciliations of stock and valuation adjustments.

Conduct monthly or quarterly physical stock counts and reconcile with accounting records.

Ensure accurate cost recording and valuation according to VAS.

Tools and Spare Parts Accounting:

Track the acquisition, usage, and disposal of tools and spare parts.

Update inventory records regularly to reflect the movement and current status of assets.

Conduct periodic counts and reconcile with recorded balances.

Fixed Assets Management:

Record acquisitions, depreciation, and disposal of fixed assets.

Conduct regular audits and update the asset register to ensure accurate records.

Coordinate with relevant departments for asset verification and tagging.

Payroll Processing:

Manage payroll processing, ensuring timely and accurate salary payments.

Maintain accurate records for employee salaries, benefits, and deductions.

Prepare and submit monthly payroll tax and insurance contributions in compliance with regulations.

Tax Compliance:

Prepare and submit monthly and quarterly tax filings, including VAT, CIT, PIT and SCT, in accordance with Vietnamese regulations.

Ensure accurate calculation and timely payment of all tax obligations.

Stay updated on changes in tax laws and advise on compliance requirements.