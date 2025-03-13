Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu

Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC

Kế toán tổng hợp

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC

Mức lương
20 - 40 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Cobi Tower II, 2

- 4 Đường Số 8, Tân Phú, Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu

Calculate receivables, payables, and related expenses
Reconcile internal debts for payments on behalf of others and remittances
Calculate salary for employee
Synthesize and classify accounting/HR documents
Perform administrative tasks: timekeeping, handling procedures related to social insurance, health insurance, labor contracts; keeping records, documents, contracts...
Performing office administrative tasks (documentation, payment of electricity, water, internet, express delivery, etc.); Take care of general affairs in the office.
Make plans to search and propose to the board of directors information on goods, import goods, and search for suppliers (domestic and foreign).
Resolve conflicts and problems arising related to goods and products during transportation.
Manage and store related documents and costs during import and export.
Make customs reports.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from College, University, with a major in Accounting
3+ years experience working as Accouting team Leader
Good communication skills, honest, high sense of responsibility, able to withstand pressure & progress.
Dynamic, agile, and eager to learn.
Ability to work independently and in a team
Communicate effectively in English

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Sign long-term employment contract
Salary will be evaluated according to ability
Participate in welfare regimes: Social insurance
13th month bonus and holiday according to regulations
Promotion opportunities
Yearly increase salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC

CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 10, Tòa nhà COBI TOWER II, Số 5, Đường Hoàng Văn Thái, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ke-toan-tong-hop-thu-nhap-20-40-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job334924
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN WIN WIN CORP
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN WIN WIN CORP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN WIN WIN CORP
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Dương Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Du Học Và Định Cư Toàn Cầu Havina Global
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công Ty Cổ Phần Du Học Và Định Cư Toàn Cầu Havina Global làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Du Học Và Định Cư Toàn Cầu Havina Global
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hà Nội Thanh Hóa Bắc Giang Còn 106 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ SEC
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ SEC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC QUỐC TẾ SEC
Hạn nộp: 30/11/2025
Hà Nội Còn 75 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Xuất Nhập Khẩu Shippo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Xuất Nhập Khẩu Shippo
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Xuất Nhập Khẩu TR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Xuất Nhập Khẩu TR
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN CƠ KHÍ CÔNG NGHỆ CAO SIBA Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN CƠ KHÍ CÔNG NGHỆ CAO SIBA Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Kiến Trúc Nội Thất Vuông Tròn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Kiến Trúc Nội Thất Vuông Tròn
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Liên Hiệp Hợp Tác Xã Liên Minh Kinh Tế Miền Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Liên Hiệp Hợp Tác Xã Liên Minh Kinh Tế Miền Nam
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Bất động sản Eximrs làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Bất động sản Eximrs
13 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Bất động sản Eximrs làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Bất động sản Eximrs
13 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM AN TOÀN HẠNH PHÚC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM AN TOÀN HẠNH PHÚC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẦU TƯ HT GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẦU TƯ HT GROUP
8 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP XUYÊN Á ĐẠI THÀNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP XUYÊN Á ĐẠI THÀNH
2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH LANBENA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LANBENA
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ phần Định Gia Nét làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 17 Triệu Công Ty Cổ phần Định Gia Nét
14 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH 88 MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH 88 MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP ATZ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP ATZ
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM QUỐC TẾ DUY KHƯƠNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM QUỐC TẾ DUY KHƯƠNG
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty CP Công nghệ Otanics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Công nghệ Otanics
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty cổ phần Transalign làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Transalign
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Luật TNHH MTV Lts Law làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 10 Triệu Công Ty Luật TNHH MTV Lts Law
6 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Điện Miền Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Dịch Vụ Điện Miền Nam
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐUA XE CÔNG THỨC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐUA XE CÔNG THỨC VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ERP VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ERP VIỆT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đức Tường làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Đức Tường
12 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Đặng Gia Trang làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 16 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Đặng Gia Trang
13 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẤY CP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẤY CP
18 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH PHÚ QUÝ SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH PHÚ QUÝ SÀI GÒN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Xuất Nhập Khẩu Trình Hưng Thái làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Xuất Nhập Khẩu Trình Hưng Thái
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Thương Mại thuỷ sản Alo Fish làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Thương Mại thuỷ sản Alo Fish
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT GIA HUY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT GIA HUY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Bất động sản Eximrs làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Bất động sản Eximrs
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Nca làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Nca
9 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm