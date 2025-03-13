Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC
- Hồ Chí Minh: Cobi Tower II, 2
- 4 Đường Số 8, Tân Phú, Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 7, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu
Calculate receivables, payables, and related expenses
Reconcile internal debts for payments on behalf of others and remittances
Calculate salary for employee
Synthesize and classify accounting/HR documents
Perform administrative tasks: timekeeping, handling procedures related to social insurance, health insurance, labor contracts; keeping records, documents, contracts...
Performing office administrative tasks (documentation, payment of electricity, water, internet, express delivery, etc.); Take care of general affairs in the office.
Make plans to search and propose to the board of directors information on goods, import goods, and search for suppliers (domestic and foreign).
Resolve conflicts and problems arising related to goods and products during transportation.
Manage and store related documents and costs during import and export.
Make customs reports.
Với Mức Lương 20 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
3+ years experience working as Accouting team Leader
Good communication skills, honest, high sense of responsibility, able to withstand pressure & progress.
Dynamic, agile, and eager to learn.
Ability to work independently and in a team
Communicate effectively in English
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary will be evaluated according to ability
Participate in welfare regimes: Social insurance
13th month bonus and holiday according to regulations
Promotion opportunities
Yearly increase salary
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOLUM VINA HCMC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI