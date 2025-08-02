Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp LINE TECHNOLOGY VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 20, 21 toà Capital Place, Tháp 1, 29 Liễu Giai, Ba Đình, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Position Summary

We are looking for a candidates who will join in our Accounting Team for 6 months.

Responsibilities

Collect arising invoices and vouchers, check and compare the accuracy, reasonableness and validity of invoices and documents;

Handling closely with other departments, any matter related to payments and document collections;

Bookkeeping and monitoring of the Company's payment and expense accounting segment;

Prepare reports on VAT, CIT, PIT, FCT... according to regulations;

Perform general accounts analysis and reconciliations, including bank statements, expenses, accruals and prepaid expenses

Prepare the monthly reports including Group reports and VAS report

Monitor the actual budget report.

Prepare management reports as required by the Chief Accountant.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications

Qualification: from college or above

Specialties: Accounting, Auditing, Finance

o Good accounting skills, understanding and updating tax regulations, accounting principles and standards, accounting profession;

o Work independently, analyze and solve problems, cover the problem. Honest, careful, meticulous. Work proactively and comply with company regulations and discipline;

o Good command of both speaking and writing English is advantage;

o Be Proficient in office application (Word, Excel, Power Point, accounting software (Misa software is an advantage) ….etc).

Tại LINE TECHNOLOGY VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why us

Package: Competitive package, including 13th month salary and salary review (02) times per year.

o Communication Fund

o Transportation Allowances

o Fully-paid social insurance and premium health insurance for employees and their family

o Annual Health Check

o Corporate Stock Options based on Group Policy

o Top-notch equipment, tools and facilities for efficient working with various Open Spaces.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LINE TECHNOLOGY VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED

