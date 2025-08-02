Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp LINE TECHNOLOGY VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp LINE TECHNOLOGY VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

LINE TECHNOLOGY VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/09/2025
LINE TECHNOLOGY VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED

Kế toán tổng hợp

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại LINE TECHNOLOGY VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 20, 21 toà Capital Place, Tháp 1, 29 Liễu Giai, Ba Đình, Quận Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Position Summary
We are looking for a candidates who will join in our Accounting Team for 6 months.
Responsibilities
Collect arising invoices and vouchers, check and compare the accuracy, reasonableness and validity of invoices and documents;
Handling closely with other departments, any matter related to payments and document collections;
Bookkeeping and monitoring of the Company's payment and expense accounting segment;
Prepare reports on VAT, CIT, PIT, FCT... according to regulations;
Perform general accounts analysis and reconciliations, including bank statements, expenses, accruals and prepaid expenses
Prepare the monthly reports including Group reports and VAS report
Monitor the actual budget report.
Prepare management reports as required by the Chief Accountant.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications
Qualification: from college or above
Specialties: Accounting, Auditing, Finance
o Good accounting skills, understanding and updating tax regulations, accounting principles and standards, accounting profession;
o Work independently, analyze and solve problems, cover the problem. Honest, careful, meticulous. Work proactively and comply with company regulations and discipline;
o Good command of both speaking and writing English is advantage;
o Be Proficient in office application (Word, Excel, Power Point, accounting software (Misa software is an advantage) ….etc).

Tại LINE TECHNOLOGY VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why us
Package: Competitive package, including 13th month salary and salary review (02) times per year.
o Communication Fund
o Transportation Allowances
o Fully-paid social insurance and premium health insurance for employees and their family
o Annual Health Check
o Corporate Stock Options based on Group Policy
o Top-notch equipment, tools and facilities for efficient working with various Open Spaces.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LINE TECHNOLOGY VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

LINE TECHNOLOGY VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED

LINE TECHNOLOGY VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 20-21, Tháp 1, tòa nhà Capital Place, 29 Liễu Giai, Phường Ngọc Khánh, Quận Ba Đình, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ke-toan-tong-hop-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job363960
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BETTER ME
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN APEC GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN APEC GROUP
18 - 23 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Dược Phẩm Và Trang Thiết Bị Y Tế Hoàng Đức làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Dược Phẩm Và Trang Thiết Bị Y Tế Hoàng Đức
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn ASG FAST500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn ASG FAST500 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS QUỐC TẾ ADP LOXSON VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS QUỐC TẾ ADP LOXSON VIỆT NAM
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty CP Star Invest Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu Công ty CP Star Invest Việt Nam
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu Công ty cổ phần nhựa Á Đông
18 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Relipa làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Relipa
13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH C&N HOÀNG KIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH C&N HOÀNG KIM
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Công nghệ giáo dục The Catalyst làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu Công ty TNHH Công nghệ giáo dục The Catalyst
14 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYÊN LIỆU SẢN XUẤT NGÀNH NHỰA HK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYÊN LIỆU SẢN XUẤT NGÀNH NHỰA HK
12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH WELLNESS LIFESTYLE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH WELLNESS LIFESTYLE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN THUẾ HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN THUẾ HÀ NỘI
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Trường Cao đẳng Công nghệ Bách khoa Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 17 Triệu Trường Cao đẳng Công nghệ Bách khoa Hà Nội
13 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Asia King Travel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 18 Triệu Asia King Travel
14 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghiệp Yamaguchi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghiệp Yamaguchi Việt Nam
12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CỬA NOVODOOR VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 23 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CỬA NOVODOOR VIỆT NAM
16 - 23 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Thương mại NTB Pharma New làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương mại NTB Pharma New
15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TUỆ LINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TUỆ LINH
15 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp NHÀ SÁCH TIẾN THỌ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu NHÀ SÁCH TIẾN THỌ
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH TRỐNG ĐỒNG ĐÔNG ĐÔ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRỐNG ĐỒNG ĐÔNG ĐÔ
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP VÀ CƠ KHÍ ĐÔNG Á làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP VÀ CƠ KHÍ ĐÔNG Á
14 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ XÂY DỰNG CÔNG NGHIỆP HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ XÂY DỰNG CÔNG NGHIỆP HÀ NỘI
14 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH IC FOOD SONLA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH IC FOOD SONLA
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ XÂY DỰNG HẠ TẦNG TSN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ XÂY DỰNG HẠ TẦNG TSN
13 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC LIỆU HỮU CƠ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC LIỆU HỮU CƠ VIỆT NAM
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ TRUYỀN THÔNG VIETNAMNET ICOM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ TRUYỀN THÔNG VIETNAMNET ICOM
10 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Lạc Viên Cửu Cao làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH Lạc Viên Cửu Cao
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG BLUE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG BLUE VIỆT NAM
12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty cổ phần Đầu tư, Xây dựng Và Thương Mại Bách Tùng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Đầu tư, Xây dựng Và Thương Mại Bách Tùng
10 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm