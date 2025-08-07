Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp The Cocoa Project làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp The Cocoa Project làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Cocoa Project
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/09/2025
The Cocoa Project

Kế toán tổng hợp

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại The Cocoa Project

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 143 Nguyen Dinh Chieu, Vo Thi Sau ward, District 3, HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

POSITION SUMMARY:
We are looking for a General Accountant who is experienced and dedicated to join our team. As a General Accountant, you will oversee and implement the financial and accounting activities of the company, ensuring accuracy, compliance, and efficiency.
ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES
• Ensure all accounting activities of the company are recorded properly according to the Vietnamese law and to company requirements
• Prepare monthly, quarterly, and yearly financial reports, management reports as required
• Monitor cost controls and make recommendations for cost-saving opportunities.
• Assist in preparing budgets and monitoring actual vs. planned financial performance.
• Costing calculation, preparing cost reports, analyzing cost variances, and evaluating the efficiency of raw material and labor usage
• Tax declaration and finalization (VAT, CIT, FCT, PIT,…), experience to work with tax authority.
• Accounting and monitoring of Fixed Assets and inventory
• Control Accounts Receivable & Accounts Payable and monitor payment schedules
• Perform bank reconciliations and ensure proper cash control, cash forecast and payment plan weekly, monthly, quarterly

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại The Cocoa Project Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại The Cocoa Project

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

The Cocoa Project

The Cocoa Project

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 143 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

