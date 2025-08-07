Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp The Cocoa Project làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

POSITION SUMMARY:

We are looking for a General Accountant who is experienced and dedicated to join our team. As a General Accountant, you will oversee and implement the financial and accounting activities of the company, ensuring accuracy, compliance, and efficiency.

ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES

• Ensure all accounting activities of the company are recorded properly according to the Vietnamese law and to company requirements

• Prepare monthly, quarterly, and yearly financial reports, management reports as required

• Monitor cost controls and make recommendations for cost-saving opportunities.

• Assist in preparing budgets and monitoring actual vs. planned financial performance.

• Costing calculation, preparing cost reports, analyzing cost variances, and evaluating the efficiency of raw material and labor usage

• Tax declaration and finalization (VAT, CIT, FCT, PIT,…), experience to work with tax authority.

• Accounting and monitoring of Fixed Assets and inventory

• Control Accounts Receivable & Accounts Payable and monitor payment schedules

• Perform bank reconciliations and ensure proper cash control, cash forecast and payment plan weekly, monthly, quarterly