Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp The Cocoa Project làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại The Cocoa Project
- Hồ Chí Minh: 143 Nguyen Dinh Chieu, Vo Thi Sau ward, District 3, HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp
POSITION SUMMARY:
We are looking for a General Accountant who is experienced and dedicated to join our team. As a General Accountant, you will oversee and implement the financial and accounting activities of the company, ensuring accuracy, compliance, and efficiency.
ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES
• Ensure all accounting activities of the company are recorded properly according to the Vietnamese law and to company requirements
• Prepare monthly, quarterly, and yearly financial reports, management reports as required
• Monitor cost controls and make recommendations for cost-saving opportunities.
• Assist in preparing budgets and monitoring actual vs. planned financial performance.
• Costing calculation, preparing cost reports, analyzing cost variances, and evaluating the efficiency of raw material and labor usage
• Tax declaration and finalization (VAT, CIT, FCT, PIT,…), experience to work with tax authority.
• Accounting and monitoring of Fixed Assets and inventory
• Control Accounts Receivable & Accounts Payable and monitor payment schedules
• Perform bank reconciliations and ensure proper cash control, cash forecast and payment plan weekly, monthly, quarterly
Yêu Cầu Công Việc
Quyền Lợi
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
