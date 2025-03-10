Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH DOANH NGHIỆP XÃ HỘI VIETNAM CHILDREN’S FUND làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Role Overview:

The Managing Director of Vietnam Children’s Fund Social Enterprise will lead the organization in achieving its mission and vision. That vision is a Vietnam with an economically thriving, fully inclusive, healthy, and well-educated citizenry. The mission is to purchase, process, sell, and profit by devoting all resources to provide programs that achieve the vision. The MD role will encompass strategic leadership, operational oversight, financial management, stakeholder engagement, and organizational development. Working closely with the Owner, management and other stakeholders, the MD will drive growth, development, and programmatic expansion while upholding the organization’s commitment to integrity, transparency, major social impact and sustainability.

Responsibilities:

A. Strategic Leadership and Collaboration:

• Work closely with the Owner, other team leaders, and stakeholders to develop and execute strategic plans aligned with VCF SE\'s mission and objectives and ensure the company\'s profitability.

• Provide strategic advice and support to the Owner and Leadership Team on all matters relating to the company’s viability in the marketplace.

• Contribute innovative ideas and proposals for the stakeholder consideration and approval to drive the organization forward.

• Collaborate with the Leadership Team to ensure alignment between government regulations, strategic goals, operational plans, and resource allocation and coordinate with other synchronous activities.