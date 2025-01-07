Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Omori Kaisoten Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Omori Kaisoten Vietnam Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: Apartment No. 07, Thu Thiem Lakeview 1, No. 19, To Huu Street, Thu Thiem Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, Viet Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Daily job:
• Check daily plans, prepare and arrange goods according to PO
• Check actual goods with the system, enter goods data into the system
• Conduct daily inventory of goods, ensure goods are not lost or misplaced
2. Carry out inbound – outbound procedures:
• Receive inbound – outbound information and do the import – export shipments
• Monitor and report monthly inventory of imported and exported goods
• Perform quarterly inventory counts
• Record import and export slips when they arise
• Directly enter input and output slips into the WMS software
• Track the daily amount of incoming and outgoing inventory and compare it with the minimum inventory level
• Stick label after importing goods into warehouse
3. Arrange goods in the warehouse:
• Directly arrange all kinds of goods in the warehouse.
• Arrange goods to avoid getting wet, broken…, Collect damaged goods and report to Manager and customer
• Check location before importing goods
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Omori Kaisoten Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Omori Kaisoten Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
