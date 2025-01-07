Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Omori Kaisoten Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Daily job:

• Check daily plans, prepare and arrange goods according to PO

• Check actual goods with the system, enter goods data into the system

• Conduct daily inventory of goods, ensure goods are not lost or misplaced

2. Carry out inbound – outbound procedures:

• Receive inbound – outbound information and do the import – export shipments

• Monitor and report monthly inventory of imported and exported goods

• Perform quarterly inventory counts

• Record import and export slips when they arise

• Directly enter input and output slips into the WMS software

• Track the daily amount of incoming and outgoing inventory and compare it with the minimum inventory level

• Stick label after importing goods into warehouse

3. Arrange goods in the warehouse:

• Directly arrange all kinds of goods in the warehouse.

• Arrange goods to avoid getting wet, broken…, Collect damaged goods and report to Manager and customer

• Check location before importing goods