Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Mức lương
9 - 12 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Lâm Đồng:
- Làm việc tại nhà
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 9 - 12 Triệu
- Manage and support customers, and distributors in the assigned area.
- Provide technical consultation on fertilizer products for farmers and distributors.
- Conduct market research and update competitor information.
- Implement marketing programs and organize farmer workshops as planned by the company.
- Prepare periodic reports on business activities, market situations, and customer feedback
Với Mức Lương 9 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- University/ College Graduation, major in Agronomy/ Plant Protection/ Business Admin/ Marketing
- Basic English communication (Conversational Level)
- Computer: MS Office/Internet
- Knowledge or working experience of at least 02 years in the fertilizer field
- Good Health; Self-transportation
- Basic English communication (Conversational Level)
- Computer: MS Office/Internet
- Knowledge or working experience of at least 02 years in the fertilizer field
- Good Health; Self-transportation
Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Bonus (depends on performance) on June and December, Min 1month (last year 5months)
- Annual Leave (12 days/Year)
- Salary Review
- 24 hours motor bike Insurance
- Social Insurance
- travel allowance
- Annual Leave (12 days/Year)
- Salary Review
- 24 hours motor bike Insurance
- Social Insurance
- travel allowance
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI