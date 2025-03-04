Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Lâm Đồng thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu

Mức lương 9 - 12 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Lâm Đồng: - Làm việc tại nhà

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 9 - 12 Triệu

- Manage and support customers, and distributors in the assigned area.

- Provide technical consultation on fertilizer products for farmers and distributors.

- Conduct market research and update competitor information.

- Implement marketing programs and organize farmer workshops as planned by the company.

- Prepare periodic reports on business activities, market situations, and customer feedback

Với Mức Lương 9 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University/ College Graduation, major in Agronomy/ Plant Protection/ Business Admin/ Marketing

- Basic English communication (Conversational Level)

- Computer: MS Office/Internet

- Knowledge or working experience of at least 02 years in the fertilizer field

- Good Health; Self-transportation

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Bonus (depends on performance) on June and December, Min 1month (last year 5months)

- Annual Leave (12 days/Year)

- Salary Review

- 24 hours motor bike Insurance

- Social Insurance

- travel allowance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin