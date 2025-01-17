Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Codecomplete Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Job Summary:

We are thrilled to offer an exciting opportunity for a Sales & Marketing Coordinatorto join our global team atCodeComplete. You will collaborate with international experts to drive our sales and marketing efforts, gaining hands-on experience in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.

Your journey with us begins with a comprehensive training phase, lasting around one year, where you’ll immerse yourself in the details of our business, products, customers, and markets. As you progress, you’ll have a clear path to advance into a Salesperson role, where you’ll focus on expanding our global market presence and earning attractive incentives for your sales achievements.

Responsibilities:

Marketing Functions:

Conduct market research to identify potential customers and market trends, providing valuable insights to support business decision-making.

Support the development and implementation of lead generation strategies to engage potential customers and contribute to business growth.

Assist in creating and managing targeted email campaigns, social media campaigns, and other sales and marketing initiatives to promote our products/services and generate leads.

Analyze and report on the effectiveness of campaigns, contributing insights and recommendations for improvement.

Sales Functions:

Collaborate with the sales executive team to nurture leads through the sales funnel and contribute to the overall sales efforts.

Provide general support, such as preparing reports, managing documents, and supporting sales executives.

Assist the team with day-to-day operations, including scheduling meetings, managing calendars, and handling correspondence.

Actively participate in team meetings, brainstorming sessions, and training opportunities to enhance knowledge and skills.

Requirements:

Up to 2 years of experience in a similar role, preferably in a fast-paced, international environment.

Excellent proficiency in both spoken and written English

Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills, fostering collaboration and teamwork across different functions.

Self-motivated with a strong desire to learn and contribute to the organization.

Highly organized with the ability to manage multiple tasks and prioritize effectively in a dynamic work environment.

Quick learner with the ability to adapt to new technologies, tools, and processes efficiently

A sense of responsibility and ownership of tasks, consistently striving for high-quality outcomes.

Being passionate about the technology industry is a huge advantage.

Benefits:

Attractive compensation package with annual salary review

Year-end bonus, KPI-based quarterly bonus, referral & birthday bonus

100% salary & paid leave in 2 months probation

12+ days off accumulated/year; Nearly Zero OT

Loyalty program (additional annual leaves, seniority gift)

Annual health check & Bao Viet premium health care

Certificate incentive & career development programs

Business English class & internal workshops

DevSecOps & English-speaking environment

Fully equipped office with relax area, nursing room

Well-being programs for female staff and new parents

Daily exercise & sports activities (football, cycling, badminton, ping pong…)

Team building allowance, weekly Happy time, CSR events

Annual company trip, year-end party & onsite opportunities

