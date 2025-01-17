Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Codecomplete Việt Nam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Codecomplete Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Codecomplete Việt Nam

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Codecomplete Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng:

- Tầng 08, 81 Quang Trung, Phường Hải Châu I, Quận Hải Châu, Thành Phố Đà Nẵng, Việt Nam, Quận Hải Châu

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Summary:
We are thrilled to offer an exciting opportunity for a Sales & Marketing Coordinatorto join our global team atCodeComplete. You will collaborate with international experts to drive our sales and marketing efforts, gaining hands-on experience in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.
Your journey with us begins with a comprehensive training phase, lasting around one year, where you’ll immerse yourself in the details of our business, products, customers, and markets. As you progress, you’ll have a clear path to advance into a Salesperson role, where you’ll focus on expanding our global market presence and earning attractive incentives for your sales achievements.
Responsibilities:
Marketing Functions:
Conduct market research to identify potential customers and market trends, providing valuable insights to support business decision-making.
Support the development and implementation of lead generation strategies to engage potential customers and contribute to business growth.
Assist in creating and managing targeted email campaigns, social media campaigns, and other sales and marketing initiatives to promote our products/services and generate leads.
Analyze and report on the effectiveness of campaigns, contributing insights and recommendations for improvement.
Sales Functions:
Collaborate with the sales executive team to nurture leads through the sales funnel and contribute to the overall sales efforts.
Provide general support, such as preparing reports, managing documents, and supporting sales executives.
Assist the team with day-to-day operations, including scheduling meetings, managing calendars, and handling correspondence.
Actively participate in team meetings, brainstorming sessions, and training opportunities to enhance knowledge and skills.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:
Up to 2 years of experience in a similar role, preferably in a fast-paced, international environment.
Excellent proficiency in both spoken and written English
Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills, fostering collaboration and teamwork across different functions.
Self-motivated with a strong desire to learn and contribute to the organization.
Highly organized with the ability to manage multiple tasks and prioritize effectively in a dynamic work environment.
Quick learner with the ability to adapt to new technologies, tools, and processes efficiently
A sense of responsibility and ownership of tasks, consistently striving for high-quality outcomes.
Being passionate about the technology industry is a huge advantage.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Codecomplete Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:
Attractive compensation package with annual salary review
Year-end bonus, KPI-based quarterly bonus, referral & birthday bonus
100% salary & paid leave in 2 months probation
12+ days off accumulated/year; Nearly Zero OT
Loyalty program (additional annual leaves, seniority gift)
Annual health check & Bao Viet premium health care
Certificate incentive & career development programs
Business English class & internal workshops
DevSecOps & English-speaking environment
Fully equipped office with relax area, nursing room
Well-being programs for female staff and new parents
Daily exercise & sports activities (football, cycling, badminton, ping pong…)
Team building allowance, weekly Happy time, CSR events
Annual company trip, year-end party & onsite opportunities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Codecomplete Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Codecomplete Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Codecomplete Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 81 Quang Trung, Phường Hải Châu I, Quận Hải Châu, Thành phố Đà Nẵng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

