Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Văn Phòng Đại Diện Công Ty TNHH Upl Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Văn Phòng Đại Diện Công Ty TNHH Upl Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/02/2025
Văn Phòng Đại Diện Công Ty TNHH Upl Việt Nam

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diện Công Ty TNHH Upl Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Thiso Mall Sala, Đường Mai Chí Thọ, Thu Thiem, Thành Phố Thủ Đức, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

JOB SUMMARY:
• This position is sales-supporting oriented.
• Need to communicate and interact with our ASMs (Area Sales Managers) and Sales Representative daily to provide clarity on information such as customer balance statements, sales results, promotion scheme eligibility, E-invoices, claims, and discounts, etc. as well as to ensure all necessary documents are retained properly and recorded on a timely basis.
• Reports To: Chief Accountant
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:
1. Sales Function:
• Prepare discount agreements, customer statements and overdue/falling due reports, and collection reports on weekly/monthly or add-hoc request basis.
• Timely communication with ASMs to clear confusion regarding discounts/schemes and get the work done properly.
• Prepare monthly sales report comparing to budget/sales target; actual collection vs monthly target.
• Coordinate with SCM for delivery/invoices and inform ASMs and management timely.
• Willing to travel to the customers/ or call customers directly to understand and sort out conflicts/or confusion regarding collections, accounting documents, or invoicing issues.
2. Accounting Function:
• Follow up with ASMs/customers and management for necessary documents such as sales contracts, discount agreements, and invoices, … and retain them properly.
• Billing and post collection in SAP and ensure customer balance in SAP is correct and billings are posted on a timely basis.
• Ensure compliance with the group’s policy and local regulations.
• Check payment request, make payment request as assigned, and put entry in SAP.
• Make VAT report.
• Make bank transfer, manage and report bank account daily, monthly.
• Follow up scheme marketing, check and make the report of schemes.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Graduation: Intermediate or higher majoring in Business Administration, Economics, Accounting
• Having at least 8 years of working experience in accounting/sales admin or sales coordinator position.
• Proficient in office computer skills: Word, Excel
• Priority will be given to candidates who has experience with SAP system
• Priority will be given to candidates who can speak English.
• Be able to solve arising problems honest, agile, enthusiastic, responsible, good communication, able to work under pressure.
• Ready to work late to close month end.
• 5+ year experience in sales of agriculture products or related fields. Proven track record in a similar managerial role is essential.

Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diện Công Ty TNHH Upl Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diện Công Ty TNHH Upl Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Văn Phòng Đại Diện Công Ty TNHH Upl Việt Nam

Văn Phòng Đại Diện Công Ty TNHH Upl Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 15 Nguyễn Lương Bằng, Quận 7, TP.Hồ Chí Minh.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

