Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Văn Phòng Đại Diện Công Ty TNHH Upl Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB SUMMARY:

• This position is sales-supporting oriented.

• Need to communicate and interact with our ASMs (Area Sales Managers) and Sales Representative daily to provide clarity on information such as customer balance statements, sales results, promotion scheme eligibility, E-invoices, claims, and discounts, etc. as well as to ensure all necessary documents are retained properly and recorded on a timely basis.

• Reports To: Chief Accountant

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Sales Function:

• Prepare discount agreements, customer statements and overdue/falling due reports, and collection reports on weekly/monthly or add-hoc request basis.

• Timely communication with ASMs to clear confusion regarding discounts/schemes and get the work done properly.

• Prepare monthly sales report comparing to budget/sales target; actual collection vs monthly target.

• Coordinate with SCM for delivery/invoices and inform ASMs and management timely.

• Willing to travel to the customers/ or call customers directly to understand and sort out conflicts/or confusion regarding collections, accounting documents, or invoicing issues.

2. Accounting Function:

• Follow up with ASMs/customers and management for necessary documents such as sales contracts, discount agreements, and invoices, … and retain them properly.

• Billing and post collection in SAP and ensure customer balance in SAP is correct and billings are posted on a timely basis.

• Ensure compliance with the group’s policy and local regulations.

• Check payment request, make payment request as assigned, and put entry in SAP.

• Make VAT report.

• Make bank transfer, manage and report bank account daily, monthly.

• Follow up scheme marketing, check and make the report of schemes.