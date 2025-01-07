Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Quản Lý Thể Thao Quốc Tế làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Quản Lý Thể Thao Quốc Tế
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Quản Lý Thể Thao Quốc Tế

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Quản Lý Thể Thao Quốc Tế

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 28 Thảo Điền, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Business Management
ensure all courts are utilized as per KPis
find alternative revenue streams
Develop up partnerships with businesses and community groups to develop up a pickleball community
Support the coaches in planning tournaments and the like to keep up court utilization
Marketing and Promotion of the courts to various markets
Operations
Lead and manage all services related to the Pickleball courts and site operations
Coordinate events and activities for the Pickleball community
Support F&B services, ensuring seamless integration with other site offerings.
Oversee maintenance and ensure the site remains in excellent condition at all times.
Solve problems relating to the PB experience for customers such as parking, cleanliness, and other operational matters
Customer Services
Develop and enhance the community experience by fostering a customer service-driven culture.
Seek feedback from customers and respond to ensure a quality experience
Schedule and coordinate coaching sessions and other activities to enhance the customer experience.
Collaborate with other team members to identify areas of improvement and implement solutions.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Strong leadership skills with a proven track record in managing operations and enhancing community experiences.
Experience in sports
Excellent organizational and multitasking abilities.
High proficiency in English and Vietnamese.
Ability to work independently and handle operational challenges calmly.
Experience in customer service or hospitality management is preferred.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Quản Lý Thể Thao Quốc Tế Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working time: flexible
Salary: dependent on experience
KPI Incentives to be agreed after probation period passed

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Quản Lý Thể Thao Quốc Tế

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Quản Lý Thể Thao Quốc Tế

Công Ty TNHH Quản Lý Thể Thao Quốc Tế

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 28 Thảo Điền, Phường Thảo Điền, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

