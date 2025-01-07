Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Quản Lý Thể Thao Quốc Tế làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 28 Thảo Điền, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Business Management

ensure all courts are utilized as per KPis

find alternative revenue streams

Develop up partnerships with businesses and community groups to develop up a pickleball community

Support the coaches in planning tournaments and the like to keep up court utilization

Marketing and Promotion of the courts to various markets

Operations

Lead and manage all services related to the Pickleball courts and site operations

Coordinate events and activities for the Pickleball community

Support F&B services, ensuring seamless integration with other site offerings.

Oversee maintenance and ensure the site remains in excellent condition at all times.

Solve problems relating to the PB experience for customers such as parking, cleanliness, and other operational matters

Customer Services

Develop and enhance the community experience by fostering a customer service-driven culture.

Seek feedback from customers and respond to ensure a quality experience

Schedule and coordinate coaching sessions and other activities to enhance the customer experience.

Collaborate with other team members to identify areas of improvement and implement solutions.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Strong leadership skills with a proven track record in managing operations and enhancing community experiences.

Experience in sports

Excellent organizational and multitasking abilities.

High proficiency in English and Vietnamese.

Ability to work independently and handle operational challenges calmly.

Experience in customer service or hospitality management is preferred.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Quản Lý Thể Thao Quốc Tế Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Working time: flexible

Salary: dependent on experience

KPI Incentives to be agreed after probation period passed

