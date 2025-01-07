Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Quản Lý Thể Thao Quốc Tế làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Quản Lý Thể Thao Quốc Tế
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 28 Thảo Điền, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 2
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh
Business Management
ensure all courts are utilized as per KPis
find alternative revenue streams
Develop up partnerships with businesses and community groups to develop up a pickleball community
Support the coaches in planning tournaments and the like to keep up court utilization
Marketing and Promotion of the courts to various markets
Operations
Lead and manage all services related to the Pickleball courts and site operations
Coordinate events and activities for the Pickleball community
Support F&B services, ensuring seamless integration with other site offerings.
Oversee maintenance and ensure the site remains in excellent condition at all times.
Solve problems relating to the PB experience for customers such as parking, cleanliness, and other operational matters
Customer Services
Develop and enhance the community experience by fostering a customer service-driven culture.
Seek feedback from customers and respond to ensure a quality experience
Schedule and coordinate coaching sessions and other activities to enhance the customer experience.
Collaborate with other team members to identify areas of improvement and implement solutions.
Yêu Cầu Công Việc
Experience in sports
Excellent organizational and multitasking abilities.
High proficiency in English and Vietnamese.
Ability to work independently and handle operational challenges calmly.
Experience in customer service or hospitality management is preferred.
Tại Công Ty TNHH Quản Lý Thể Thao Quốc Tế Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: dependent on experience
KPI Incentives to be agreed after probation period passed
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Quản Lý Thể Thao Quốc Tế
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
