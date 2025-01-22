Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Pogl International LINES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Responsible for developing designated domestic/overseas markets, aligning with market entry strategies, implementing market expansion plans, and achieving targets.

- Utilize various market channels to identify potential clients, establish and maintain positive business relationships.

- Analyze target market demands and competitive landscape, providing the company with market insights and competitive strategy recommendations.

- Communicate and negotiate with clients, offer product and service information, and address client inquiries.

- Collaborate closely with internal teams to ensure smooth contracting and execution, achieving high customer satisfaction.

- Establish and manage client data, accurately record sales activities and relevant reports. Responsible for communicating with market shipowners, agents, and related suppliers, negotiating interface management matters.

- Coordinate with relevant internal departments to ensure smooth berthing and operations of chartered vessels.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Candidates with degrees in International Shipping, International Logistics, International Transportation, or related fields will be given preference.

- Possess international market development or overseas sales experience, with keen insights into market trends and opportunities.

- Experience in Chartering and vessel leasing is a plus, with the ability to independently handle Chartering-related matters.

- Excellent communication and negotiation skills, capable of effective communication in a cross-cultural environment.

- Team-player mentality, capable of coordinating internal resources to achieve sales and operational goals.

- Fluent in spoken and written English, proficiency in other languages is considered a plus.

- Willingness to travel and work in different time zones, possessing cross-cultural sensitivity

Tại Công Ty TNHH Pogl International LINES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Bonus

13th Month Salary

Training

12 days paid leave per year

Laptops

New laptops for employees

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Pogl International LINES

