Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên mua hàng Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 37 Tôn Đức Thắng, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, TP. HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên mua hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
PRIMARY JOB PURPOSE
- Responsible for sourcing raw materials and commercial goods, ensuring a reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable supply chain. This supports the company\'s strategic objectives, drives product innovation, and enhances operational efficiency through effective procurement and project oversight.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Lead and manage the purchasing department, overseeing a team of at least 10 members.
- Develop and implement procurement strategies to ensure the sourcing of high-quality raw materials.
- Negotiate contracts with suppliers and cultivate strong, long-term relationships
- Manage projects related to new products and business expansion, ensuring deadlines and budgets are met.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams (R&D, Factory, Warehouse, Accounting, Marketing, etc.) to align sourcing strategies with operational and business requirements.
- Monitor market trends and proactively mitigate supply chain risks to ensure continuity.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI