Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

PRIMARY JOB PURPOSE

- Responsible for sourcing raw materials and commercial goods, ensuring a reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable supply chain. This supports the company\'s strategic objectives, drives product innovation, and enhances operational efficiency through effective procurement and project oversight.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

- Lead and manage the purchasing department, overseeing a team of at least 10 members.

- Develop and implement procurement strategies to ensure the sourcing of high-quality raw materials.

- Negotiate contracts with suppliers and cultivate strong, long-term relationships

- Manage projects related to new products and business expansion, ensuring deadlines and budgets are met.

- Collaborate with cross-functional teams (R&D, Factory, Warehouse, Accounting, Marketing, etc.) to align sourcing strategies with operational and business requirements.

- Monitor market trends and proactively mitigate supply chain risks to ensure continuity.