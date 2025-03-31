Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/04/2025
Nhân viên mua hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên mua hàng Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 37 Tôn Đức Thắng, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, TP. HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên mua hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

PRIMARY JOB PURPOSE
- Responsible for sourcing raw materials and commercial goods, ensuring a reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable supply chain. This supports the company\'s strategic objectives, drives product innovation, and enhances operational efficiency through effective procurement and project oversight.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Lead and manage the purchasing department, overseeing a team of at least 10 members.
- Develop and implement procurement strategies to ensure the sourcing of high-quality raw materials.
- Negotiate contracts with suppliers and cultivate strong, long-term relationships
- Manage projects related to new products and business expansion, ensuring deadlines and budgets are met.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams (R&D, Factory, Warehouse, Accounting, Marketing, etc.) to align sourcing strategies with operational and business requirements.
- Monitor market trends and proactively mitigate supply chain risks to ensure continuity.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor\'s degree in Supply Chain Management, Business Administration, or a related field.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa VitaDairy Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Trụ sở chính tại HCM: Tầng 5, Số 37 Tôn Đức Thắng, P. Bến Nghé, Quận 1, HCM/ VP. Hà Nội: Toà nhà CT1 - The Zen Residence, Khu đô thị C2 - Gamuda Gardens, Phường Trần Phú, Quận Hoàng Mai, Hà Nộ

