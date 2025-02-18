Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ES VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Tư vấn Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ES VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: 6 Lê Thánh Tôn, phường Bến Nghé, quận 1, Quận 1, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Tư vấn Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Contact and deliver consulting services to Japanese Clients.
Support team to research and provide analysis on legal regulations of Vietnam;
Support team to draft application dossier for visa, work permit, temporary resident card for foreigners, application dossier regarding investment procedures in Vietnam for foreign investors under the guidance of senior staff;
Support team to contact authority institutions;
Translate legal and other related documents;
Other duties to be assigned.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Language:
Having Japanese N3 certificate and above.
Good communication of English
Experience: 0-3 year working expericences
Others:
Having interest in legal and consulting jobs
Having interest and desire to learn new skills
Being willing to learn and having can-do attitude. Can work under high pressure.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ES VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
To work directly with Japanese managers and customers;
To work in a dynamic and friendly environment;
Salary range: Salary shall be discussed basing on working experience and language proficiency.
Working location: CJ Building, 6 Le Thanh Ton, Ben Nghe Ward, Ho Chi Minh
Working time: Monday to Friday, 08:00 to 17:00.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ES VIỆT NAM
