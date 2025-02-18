Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ES VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ES VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ES VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ES VIỆT NAM

Nhân viên Tư vấn

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Tư vấn Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ES VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 6 Lê Thánh Tôn, phường Bến Nghé, quận 1, Quận 1, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Tư vấn Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Contact and deliver consulting services to Japanese Clients.
Support team to research and provide analysis on legal regulations of Vietnam;
Support team to draft application dossier for visa, work permit, temporary resident card for foreigners, application dossier regarding investment procedures in Vietnam for foreign investors under the guidance of senior staff;
Support team to contact authority institutions;
Translate legal and other related documents;
Other duties to be assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Educational background: graduated Law major in the university
Language:
Having Japanese N3 certificate and above.
Good communication of English
Experience: 0-3 year working expericences
Others:
Having interest in legal and consulting jobs
Having interest and desire to learn new skills
Being willing to learn and having can-do attitude. Can work under high pressure.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ES VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Have the opportunity to working in an international environment;
To work directly with Japanese managers and customers;
To work in a dynamic and friendly environment;
Salary range: Salary shall be discussed basing on working experience and language proficiency.
Working location: CJ Building, 6 Le Thanh Ton, Ben Nghe Ward, Ho Chi Minh
Working time: Monday to Friday, 08:00 to 17:00.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ES VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ES VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ES VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 2Bis-4-6 Lê Thánh Tôn, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-tu-van-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job306394
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH WESAAM
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công ty TNHH WESAAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 7 Triệu
Công ty TNHH WESAAM
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 6 - 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viện Thẩm Mỹ Quốc Tế Korea
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Viện Thẩm Mỹ Quốc Tế Korea làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Viện Thẩm Mỹ Quốc Tế Korea
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương mại và du lịch Amasia Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công ty TNHH Thương mại và du lịch Amasia Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Thương mại và du lịch Amasia Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DU LỊCH GREEN HOLIDAYS
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DU LỊCH GREEN HOLIDAYS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DU LỊCH GREEN HOLIDAYS
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 17 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Khoa học Giáo dục NHC Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công ty Cổ phần Khoa học Giáo dục NHC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Khoa học Giáo dục NHC Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH ALEGA
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công ty TNHH ALEGA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH ALEGA
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần ATG Hà Nội
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công ty cổ phần ATG Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần ATG Hà Nội
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DOOING COFFEE LAB
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng DOOING COFFEE LAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu
DOOING COFFEE LAB
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH WESAAM
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công ty TNHH WESAAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 7 Triệu
Công ty TNHH WESAAM
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 6 - 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viện Thẩm Mỹ Quốc Tế Korea
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Viện Thẩm Mỹ Quốc Tế Korea làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Viện Thẩm Mỹ Quốc Tế Korea
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương mại và du lịch Amasia Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công ty TNHH Thương mại và du lịch Amasia Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Thương mại và du lịch Amasia Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DU LỊCH GREEN HOLIDAYS
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DU LỊCH GREEN HOLIDAYS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DU LỊCH GREEN HOLIDAYS
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 17 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Khoa học Giáo dục NHC Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công ty Cổ phần Khoa học Giáo dục NHC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Khoa học Giáo dục NHC Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH ALEGA
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công ty TNHH ALEGA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH ALEGA
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần ATG Hà Nội
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công ty cổ phần ATG Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần ATG Hà Nội
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI BLUE SEA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI BLUE SEA VIỆT NAM
15 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CÔNG TY TNHH VIETNAM CONCENTRIX SERVICES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH VIETNAM CONCENTRIX SERVICES
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÀO TẠO ỨNG DỤNG APROTRAIN- (TP.HÀ NỘI) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐÀO TẠO ỨNG DỤNG APROTRAIN- (TP.HÀ NỘI)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CÔNG TY CP ĐẦU TƯ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN MAPLELAND làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CP ĐẦU TƯ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN MAPLELAND
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DIARY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DIARY
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CÔNG TY TNHH TÀI LIỆU TRỰC TUYẾN VINA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TÀI LIỆU TRỰC TUYẾN VINA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN MCI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN MCI VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công ty TNHH Trang trí nội thất Top Decor làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH Trang trí nội thất Top Decor
10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
7 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LINA VŨ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LINA VŨ
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Facio Shop làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu Facio Shop
7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập 10 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
10 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐẤT XANH MIỀN NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 100 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐẤT XANH MIỀN NAM
30 - 100 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CÔNG TY TÀI CHÍNH TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN SHINHAN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TÀI CHÍNH TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN MỘT THÀNH VIÊN SHINHAN VIỆT NAM
8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ LINH ANH SAIGON làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THẨM MỸ LINH ANH SAIGON
15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CÔNG TY TNHH HOUSE OF STEEL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH HOUSE OF STEEL
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn SHINHAN FINANCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu SHINHAN FINANCE
8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Capstone Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Capstone Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
7 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn K&M Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn K&M Vina
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
13 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ANH VĂN HỘI VIỆT MỸ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ ANH VĂN HỘI VIỆT MỸ
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công ty Cổ phần Hana HP Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Hana HP Group
15 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
10 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công Ty TNHH Nội Thất Fufutech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Nội Thất Fufutech
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CALIFORNIA FITNESS & YOGA CENTERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu CALIFORNIA FITNESS & YOGA CENTERS
8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ WEB IDEAS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ WEB IDEAS
9 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công ty Cổ Phần Insmart làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Insmart
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ BẾN THÀNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ BẾN THÀNH
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm