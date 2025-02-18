Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ES VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Contact and deliver consulting services to Japanese Clients.

Support team to research and provide analysis on legal regulations of Vietnam;

Support team to draft application dossier for visa, work permit, temporary resident card for foreigners, application dossier regarding investment procedures in Vietnam for foreign investors under the guidance of senior staff;

Support team to contact authority institutions;

Translate legal and other related documents;

Other duties to be assigned.

Educational background: graduated Law major in the university

Language:

Having Japanese N3 certificate and above.

Good communication of English

Experience: 0-3 year working expericences

Others:

Having interest in legal and consulting jobs

Having interest and desire to learn new skills

Being willing to learn and having can-do attitude. Can work under high pressure.

Have the opportunity to working in an international environment;

To work directly with Japanese managers and customers;

To work in a dynamic and friendly environment;

Salary range: Salary shall be discussed basing on working experience and language proficiency.

Working location: CJ Building, 6 Le Thanh Ton, Ben Nghe Ward, Ho Chi Minh

Working time: Monday to Friday, 08:00 to 17:00.

