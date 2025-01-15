Tuyển Product Marketing Stavian Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Founded in 2009, with the vision to become the leading industrial, multi-national Fortune Global 500 company.

Stavian Group is committed to achieving sustainable development, contributing to national and global community development, and demonstrating social and environmental responsibilities.

Stavian Group

Our products and services such as Chemical & Petrochemicals, Paper, High-Tech Materials, Recycling & Circular Economy, Logistics, Industrial Park Development, Venture Capital, Industrial Metal, Packaging Manufacturing, Energy Solutions...

Stavian Group extends to over 100 countries and territories and serves more than 14,000 global customers and partners. The group operates through nearly 30 offices and 40++ warehouses globally, with a workforce of nearly 2,000 employees domestically and internationally. In 2022, the group recorded approximately $2 billion in revenue.

We are looking for a talent who is suitable for the position of International Sales Specialist (HN | HCM) to join Stavian to #GOGLOBAL with the following criteria & work:

