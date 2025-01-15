Tuyển Product Marketing Stavian Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Product Marketing Stavian Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Stavian Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/03/2025
Stavian Group

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Stavian Group

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 5A, Tòa nhà Century, KĐT Times City, 458 Minh Khai, Phường Vĩnh Tuy, Quận Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Founded in 2009, with the vision to become the leading industrial, multi-national Fortune Global 500 company.
Stavian Group is committed to achieving sustainable development, contributing to national and global community development, and demonstrating social and environmental responsibilities.
Stavian Group
Our products and services such as Chemical & Petrochemicals, Paper, High-Tech Materials, Recycling & Circular Economy, Logistics, Industrial Park Development, Venture Capital, Industrial Metal, Packaging Manufacturing, Energy Solutions...
Stavian Group extends to over 100 countries and territories and serves more than 14,000 global customers and partners. The group operates through nearly 30 offices and 40++ warehouses globally, with a workforce of nearly 2,000 employees domestically and internationally. In 2022, the group recorded approximately $2 billion in revenue.
We are looking for a talent who is suitable for the position of International Sales Specialist (HN | HCM) to join Stavian to #GOGLOBAL with the following criteria & work:
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Stavian Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Stavian Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Stavian Group

Stavian Group

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 4, Century Tower, số 458 Minh Khai, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

