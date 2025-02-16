Tuyển Business Analyst TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa nhà Thành Đông, 19 Tố Hữu, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and document business requirements.

Analyze and define project scope, objectives, and deliverables.

Facilitate communication between technical teams and business stakeholders.

Conduct market research and competitive analysis to inform business decisions.

Assist in the development of project plans and timelines.

Support project implementation and provide ongoing analysis and recommendations.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Information Technology, or a related field.

3+ years of experience as a Business Analyst or in a similar role.

Strong understanding of business processes and project management methodologies.

Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills.

Proficiency in creating detailed documentation, including business requirements and functional specifications.

Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams and manage stakeholder expectations.

Flexible Work Hours: Enjoy a balanced work-life schedule with full-time hours.

Strong English verbal and written communication skills.

Tại TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiation

Join a global team and work directly with many talents around the world.

Opportunities for onsite work in Japan, Singapore, Australia, and many other countries.

Work and grow in a dynamic, creative, and professional environment.

Healthcare: Premium Health Insurance TECHVIFY Care

13 months’ salary per year.

Annual salary evaluation.

Sponsor and encourage staff to study courses by covering tuition fees, such as Udemy, Coursera.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin