Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty cổ phần Sachi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công ty cổ phần Sachi
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 16 đường 34, phường An Khánh, TP Thủ Đức, Quận 2, Quận 2
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Conduct study/ research (from digital advertising, marketing initiatives, package performance, etc.) to always improve performance of all campaigns in order to maximize company’s investment efficiency.
Write weekly/ monthly reports to the Manager.
Take other job responsibilities as assigned from the Company.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2 year relevant experience in Digital Marketing and/ or ideally E-commerce.
Experience in developing holistic campaign plans to meet clear KPIs.
Strong understanding of digital marketing best practices.
Experience with A/B testing and performance analysis.
Proven track record in online sales or marketing campaign management is a plus.
Strong communication and analytical skills.
Tại Công ty cổ phần Sachi Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Highly competitive packages with Incentive (Monthly/Quarterly);
Company Annual Performance Bonus;
PVI Healthcare Insurance;
12 annual leave per year;
Annual Salary Review;
Social Insurance (prescribed by state);
Lunch and snack sponsored by Company;
Parking - Monthly parking is covered by Company;
Other benefits: Company Activities, ping pong at office, gift voucher…
Employee Discount Code (Up to 50%).
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Sachi
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
